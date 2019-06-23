News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-23 08:09:18 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sunday, June 23

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 23.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State summer football camp report: June 22

• Rivals.com — Tristan Maxwell remains patient with the recruiting process

• Baltimore Sun — 2019 All-Metro baseball Player of the Year: Jose Torres, Calvert Hall

• Greensboro News & Record — Recruiting event gives Cam Hayes a chance to shine at home

• Greensboro News & Record — ACC Network to offer wall-to-wall programming for the league starting Aug. 22

• Charlotte Observer — North Meck star, son of an NBA champion, expanding his game at NC Top 100 camp

Tweets of the day

——

