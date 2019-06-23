The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sunday, June 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 23.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State summer football camp report: June 22
• Rivals.com — Tristan Maxwell remains patient with the recruiting process
• Baltimore Sun — 2019 All-Metro baseball Player of the Year: Jose Torres, Calvert Hall
• Greensboro News & Record — Recruiting event gives Cam Hayes a chance to shine at home
• Greensboro News & Record — ACC Network to offer wall-to-wall programming for the league starting Aug. 22
• Charlotte Observer — North Meck star, son of an NBA champion, expanding his game at NC Top 100 camp
Tweets of the day
This connection would be special👀. #WPN #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/34KFIWkdDh— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) June 22, 2019
“McLaughlin to Rooks for 6” 🙌🏾 https://t.co/zTp4yeHUPb— Porter Rooks (@p9rooks) June 22, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State university @DLineKP @StateCoachD @NLHSFOOTBALL18 @TSSpeedAcademy @CoachThunder45 @NCPreps @247Sports pic.twitter.com/khu40YzjeD— Travali (@Travali18) June 22, 2019
NC STATE 🔴⚫️🐺 pic.twitter.com/zu7tRVO8L4— Jacobi Myers (@D1Cobi) June 23, 2019
Sad to hear about the passing of Millville Football legend Bubba Green. Bubba helped lead the Bolts to the 1975 State Championship. He played collegiately at NC State then was drafted in the 6th round in 1981 by the Baltimore Colts. Thoughts and prayers are with Bubba’s family. pic.twitter.com/UJ4B0zlHeH— David LaGamba (@TBoltAthletics) June 21, 2019
NC State has produced an ACC-leading 11 #NFLDraft picks across the last 2 years.— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) June 23, 2019
DT Larrell Murchison has the interior penetration skills to add to that number in 2020.
Get him on your radar: #1Pack1Goal 🐺🏈 #WPN https://t.co/USUnCt8RSe
10 Saturdays from now,#WPN reunites for @PackFootball!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/Q3lCIs1emd— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) June 22, 2019
Trea Turner's been on base 3x— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 23, 2019
He's scored 3 R
Adam Eaton's been on base 2x
He's scored 2 R
Anthony Rendon has 2 H
He has an RBI
Juan Soto has 2 H
He has a SF
He has 4 RBIs
Matt Adams has 2 H
He has 2 RBIs
(It's the 5th inning.)
END 5 // #Nats 8, Braves 4 pic.twitter.com/U7tNwDUxK2
——
