News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 12:40:54 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 30

Check out these two great deals (and choose one!) now available.
Check out these two great deals (and choose one!) now available. (Holiday ad)
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: UNC at NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — No rivalry bell or trophy but what is on the line for NC State and North Carolina

• Charlotte Observer — Not the game you were expecting? Vance, Richmond Senior set up NC 4AA regional final.

• Charlotte Observer — Richmond Senior stuns nationally ranked Myers Park, advances

• Charlotte Observer — Who won at Charlotte Hoops Challenge? We’ve got stars, scores from busy Friday of hoops

• GoPack.com — #12 NC State Defeats Texas to Open Play at Rainbow Wahine Showdown

• Technician — Konig, Crutchfield lead Wolfpack to win in first game of Hawaii trip


Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}