The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 30
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: UNC at NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — No rivalry bell or trophy but what is on the line for NC State and North Carolina
• Charlotte Observer — Not the game you were expecting? Vance, Richmond Senior set up NC 4AA regional final.
• Charlotte Observer — Richmond Senior stuns nationally ranked Myers Park, advances
• Charlotte Observer — Who won at Charlotte Hoops Challenge? We’ve got stars, scores from busy Friday of hoops
• GoPack.com — #12 NC State Defeats Texas to Open Play at Rainbow Wahine Showdown
• Technician — Konig, Crutchfield lead Wolfpack to win in first game of Hawaii trip
Tweets of the day
Leave it all on the field.#BeatUNC | #1Pack1Goal— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 30, 2019
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/qVk2UeqeJ1
Blessed to receive my first Acc offer from North Carolina state university pic.twitter.com/ZLbUJ71x8Q— Justin Harrington (@Showwdell_3) November 29, 2019
Congrats to @dorseyranch & @smithcollin13 for being our DEVEL Swole Patrol Players of the Week. All year they’ve done a phenomenal job of developing and being Team Players. They truly understand the concept of Family over everything. #1Pack1Goal #HTT pic.twitter.com/k5Ku2IZZcL— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) November 30, 2019
