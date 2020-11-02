Just because.....



Spud Webb in his Midland College Chaps uniform. Even though he was only 5’7, @swebb_anthony would go on to play for 2 years at NC State before being drafted 87th overall in 1985. He would have a 13 year NBA/Pro career and famously won the 1986 NBA Dunk contest. pic.twitter.com/vVEfKd0UNx