The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Nov. 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Midseason PFF grades report: NC State’s defense
• The Wolfpacker — Wes Moore breaks down the NC State Wolfpack women’s basketball roster
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Football bye week reflections
• The Wolfpacker — NC State makes favorites list for Roosevelt Wheeler and Jonas Aidoo
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women’s basketball ready for an encore
• Raleigh News & Observer — Ruffin McNeill settles into his new role at NC State
• Winston-Salem Journal — Ted Brown isn’t bitter as Clemson’s Travis Etienne tracks down his career-best ACC rushing total
• Technician — Alim McNeill’s play represents quintessential defensive tackle
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s soccer earns draw in Chapel Hill
• Technician — NC State rifle finishes season with losses to Kentucky and Murray State
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack battles to scoreless draw with No. 5 Tar Heels
Tweets Of The Day
Early college football odds for Florida teams per @betonline_ag: #Miami (-10) at NC State#USF at Memphis (-18)#Gators vs. Georgia (-5)— Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) November 1, 2020
Pittsburgh (-2) at #FSU#FIU at UTEP (-1)
WKU at #FAU (-10½)
Latest standings through Week 8 👀— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 1, 2020
𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳: Standings are based on conference win percentages. pic.twitter.com/dvHFHHijEr
Ted Brown’s long-standing ACC record for most rushing yards is finally broken. Clemson’s Travis Etienne now holds it.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 31, 2020
Sources: #Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew is expected to be inactive for next week’s game vs the #Texans. Mike Glennon and rookie Jake Luton were told to be ready to compete in practice. One will start, the other will back up against Houston.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020
Missing my brother Lorenzo Charles today🤗 pic.twitter.com/uo2nPpgVw3— Dereck Whittenburg (@DWhittNCstate) November 1, 2020
Just because.....— JUCOadvocate (@JUCOadvocate) November 1, 2020
Spud Webb in his Midland College Chaps uniform. Even though he was only 5’7, @swebb_anthony would go on to play for 2 years at NC State before being drafted 87th overall in 1985. He would have a 13 year NBA/Pro career and famously won the 1986 NBA Dunk contest. pic.twitter.com/vVEfKd0UNx
We answered five questions NC State will look to answer as next season moves closer by the day. 😎https://t.co/YXMqXIAqnN pic.twitter.com/aOs4fjcS9s— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 2, 2020
Dalton Feeney is one of numerous seasoned veterans who are back in the fold for NC State, which looks built to make a deep run in 2021.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) November 1, 2020
Wolfpack Fall Report👇 https://t.co/08KMj1G72z
US Open Qualifier Stephen Conrad (2022) from @Swim_CMSA Verbally Commits to NC State @packswimdive https://t.co/qbdnszrgFH— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) November 1, 2020
NC State Women Add Iowa HS Runner-Up Meghan Donald for 2022 https://t.co/cS8L227oaR— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) November 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook