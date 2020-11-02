 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Nov. 2.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Midseason PFF grades report: NC State’s defense

• The Wolfpacker — Wes Moore breaks down the NC State Wolfpack women’s basketball roster

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Football bye week reflections

• The Wolfpacker — NC State makes favorites list for Roosevelt Wheeler and Jonas Aidoo

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women’s basketball ready for an encore

• Raleigh News & Observer — Ruffin McNeill settles into his new role at NC State

• Winston-Salem Journal — Ted Brown isn’t bitter as Clemson’s Travis Etienne tracks down his career-best ACC rushing total

• Technician — Alim McNeill’s play represents quintessential defensive tackle

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s soccer earns draw in Chapel Hill

• Technician — NC State rifle finishes season with losses to Kentucky and Murray State

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack battles to scoreless draw with No. 5 Tar Heels

