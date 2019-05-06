The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 6
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Atticus Taylor knew NC State fit him well
• Winston-Salem Journal — Walkertown's Cone plans to reclassify to 2019, announced top six schools
• Technician — Baseball gets much-needed sweep of Radford
• Technician — Visser shines as softball sweeps Louisville, clinches ACC Tournament berth
• GoPack.com — Pack Sweeps Vols for #STATEment Win, Advances to Sweet 16 for First Time in Program History
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Picks Up 6-3 Win To Complete Sweep Over Radford
• GoPack.com — Walk-Off Win Secures Wolfpack’s Sweep of Louisville on Senior Day
Tweets of the day
I will announce my decision Thursday (May 9th) at 3:45pm @ Walkertown High School and it is open to the public! My decision will also be televised on Spectrum Sports, WXII News 12, and Fox8 News! #MyDecision full video here https://t.co/BdcjeFzfc8 @GameofInchesHS pic.twitter.com/7vkXgw2mw9— Jalen Cone (@J15Cone) May 5, 2019
Jalen Cone will pick among NC State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Tennessee and Texas A&M for the class of 2019.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 5, 2019
Aww man😬 pic.twitter.com/1cppPxNY9D— Henry Coleman III (@hencoleman3) April 28, 2019
Source: NC State will host Appalachian State as part of its 19-20 non-conference schedule.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 5, 2019
