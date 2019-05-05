The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 5.
Headlines
• Charleston Post-Courier — Ranking ACC and SEC football coaches from No. 1 Dabo Swinney to No. 28 Willie Taggart
• The Morning Call: Seven added to National Football Foundation Lehigh Valley Chapter’s Hall of Fame
• GoPack.com — NC State advances to second round of #NCAAWTennis Championships, Defeats VCU 4-1
• GoPack.com — Visser’s walk-off homer in 11th inning clinches series for Wolfpack
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 powers past Radford, clinches series
Tweets of the day
Appreciate it @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/YGnICCCkAa— Joseph Johnson lll (@joseph_johnson7) May 4, 2019
First time hosting the #NCAAWTennis Championships in Raleigh.— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) May 4, 2019
First win as hosts.
Not a bad Saturday!
We're back in action tomorrow at 2 p.m. against Tennessee at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. Admission is FREE.#GoPack🐺🐺🎾 https://t.co/HsTjDwACxl
Here to fight. pic.twitter.com/OwOh9dDr7m— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) May 5, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State 🐺❗️ Thank you @CoachGarrisonOL @TrainerOfSpeed @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/J4qzCoBJb2— Austin Blaske (@AustinBlaske) May 4, 2019
An incredible dual match season comes to a close in the second round of the NCAA Championships. Lots to be proud of. Thank you for your support all season, #WPN.#PackRisin pic.twitter.com/Eex5MJ1mR3— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) May 4, 2019
Chalk up another series win for the @ncstatebaseball team! The Wolfpack goes for the series sweep on Sunday. // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/xFQalqlujF— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 4, 2019
Going for the S W E E P today!— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 5, 2019
📍#TheDoak
📺ACC Network Extra
📻WKNC 88.1 FM
📊https://t.co/ihv2LzCtFq
🎟️https://t.co/WXcHHlFIe1 pic.twitter.com/LgqbAwuxZz
"When I feel like I can do something, I'm gonna do it."— NBC Sports Nationals (@NBCSNationals) May 4, 2019
Here's what Trea Turner had to say about his injury and progress so far. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D7nOiHw8UR
The Diamondbacks, Scott Boras, and Carlos Rodón...@Ken_Rosenthal gives us all the news in this week's #FullCount. pic.twitter.com/72YJPWZtIf— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 4, 2019
Four women’s teams are into the quarterfinals:@SunDevilWBB vs Drive@TexasWBB vs @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/8JM9WGmfgi— USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) May 5, 2019
