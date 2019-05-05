News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 5.

Headlines

• Charleston Post-Courier — Ranking ACC and SEC football coaches from No. 1 Dabo Swinney to No. 28 Willie Taggart

• The Morning Call: Seven added to National Football Foundation Lehigh Valley Chapter’s Hall of Fame

• GoPack.com — NC State advances to second round of #NCAAWTennis Championships, Defeats VCU 4-1

• GoPack.com — Visser’s walk-off homer in 11th inning clinches series for Wolfpack

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 powers past Radford, clinches series

• Technician — Pack takes series against Radford

Tweets of the day

——

