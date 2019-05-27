The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 27
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA baseball tournament field to be unveiled at noon
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC, ECU picked as regional hosts for NCAA baseball tournament; NC State to go on the road
• Technician — ACC Baseball Tournament takeaways: Bats go cold as title drought hits 27 years
• Technician — Wolfpack track books trip to NCAAs in 5 events
• Technician — Rogers and Smith highlight Pack Tennis at NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — Men's 4x100, Davis, Shanklin Punch Tickets to NCAA Championships
Tweets of the day
Happy Memorial Day!!! And a big thanks for all those who served and for those who still fight for our Freedom! pic.twitter.com/mNJt9WClM8— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) May 27, 2019
The Memorial Belltower was built to pay tribute to the NC State alumni who died in World War I. On #MemorialDay, we honor all who lost their lives serving our country. https://t.co/7Vtw1mCNLU— NC State University (@NCState) May 27, 2019
📸: negin_naseri on Instagram #CampaignNCState pic.twitter.com/uyXwuo7e0h
Honored to have called the latest class of the NC State Athletics Hall of Fame this past week. So talented across our sports and each one is very deserving of this honor. #GoPack. https://t.co/c0fDy2SSJz— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) May 26, 2019
