The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 26.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Georgia Tech hits pair of homers to overpower NC State 9-2
• USA Today — Nike EYBL: 2020 SG Cam Thomas ready to take center stage
• Raleigh News & Observer — Georgia Tech slams NC State in ACC tourney semifinals
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack halted in ACC semifinal
• Technician — Georgia Tech swarms Pack in ACC semifinal
• GoPack.com — Men’s 4x100, Davis, Shanklin punch tickets to NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — Baseball drops ACC championship semifinal contest with Georgia Tech
Tweets of the day
SHANKLIN runs his way to NATIONALS‼️— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) May 26, 2019
Ian Shanklin posts the fourth-fastest time in the 5000m quarterfinal (14:01.32) and earns a spot at the NCA Championships 👏 pic.twitter.com/5XCHgcMiIs
JAMAR DAVIS ➡️ NATIONALS‼️— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) May 26, 2019
The freshman is headed to Texas, thanks to a new PR (51'5", 15.67m) in men's triple jump 🤘 pic.twitter.com/2ATr5V5bxF
FAST IS FUN. 🔥— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) May 25, 2019
PACK men's 4x100m squad is 🚨 NATIONALS BOUND! 🚨
Dowdy, Charleston, Patterson, and Cunningham cross the finish line in 39.17, a season-best mark for NC State. 😎 pic.twitter.com/2cYfDmtmTd
98 days. @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/x8GoBn0ggN— Mackenzie Morgan (@mackenzmorgan94) May 25, 2019
🚨SUNDAY FIELD OF 64🚨— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 26, 2019
Championship Sunday is here and our latest projections once again have some movement!
Check out the latest field👇👇https://t.co/LPWVL9vt7W pic.twitter.com/ScNmgYG3SP
That was one helluva catch by N.C State’s centerfielder Jonny Butler. He made at least a 20-25 yard sprint to make that amazing catch. That should be an @espn Top 10 play for real. #ACCBASE #ESPNTop10Play— Van Holland (@VanHolland74) May 26, 2019
Patrick Bailey making some money today— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) May 25, 2019
Bats just didn't show up this tournament. It happens. Hopefully next weekend— Austin Johnson (@austin_johnson) May 26, 2019
PG Jalen Lecque @jalenlecque10 of @BrewsterHoops worked out today for the OKC Thunder. https://t.co/WPTiL5NG57— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) May 26, 2019
FLOWERS FOR HIS FAVORITE LADY!! MOMMY! ❤️❤️❤️😍@savionjac11 pic.twitter.com/fKfiuuCHhO— Renada (@SuperWoman580) May 25, 2019
Video of the day
Lay out for the catch young man! NC State's Jonny Butler makes a sensational diving catch to keep the game close. #MustSeeACC #GoPack #ACCBASE pic.twitter.com/qeX02M7JWS— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) May 26, 2019
——
