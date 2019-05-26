News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-26 09:36:22 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 26

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 26.

What they're saying

We should be hosting, and I’m sure we are. If we don’t play any better than we played tonight in doing the little things — the big things we are fine — but the little things, if we don’t get better than that, we aren’t going to advance in a regional. I don’t care if we play in Raleigh or in Las Vegas, Nev.
— Elliott Avent
Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Georgia Tech hits pair of homers to overpower NC State 9-2

• USA Today — Nike EYBL: 2020 SG Cam Thomas ready to take center stage

• Raleigh News & Observer — Georgia Tech slams NC State in ACC tourney semifinals

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack halted in ACC semifinal

• Technician — Georgia Tech swarms Pack in ACC semifinal

• GoPack.com — Men’s 4x100, Davis, Shanklin punch tickets to NCAA Championships

• GoPack.com — Baseball drops ACC championship semifinal contest with Georgia Tech

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}