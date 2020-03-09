The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 9.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling claims second straight ACC title
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women win its first ACC Tournament championship ship 1991
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State women’s basketball celebrate an ACC title
• The Wolfpacker — Live blog: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at the ACC Championships
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s ACC basketball championship ended 3 decades of misery for Wolfpack sports
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC champions! NC State women win their first ACC basketball tournament in 29 years
• Burlington Times-News — Time to savor: NC State women collect first ACC championship in 29 years
• Greensboro News & Record — Wolfpack women win ACC Tournament; Cunane gets 18 points, nine rebounds
• Greensboro News & Record — Photos: NC State 71, Florida State 66
• Technician — Jakob Camacho, Hayden Hidlay win titles as NC State dominates ACC Championships
• Technician — NC State baseball falls to Virginia 10-3, drops first series in conference play
• Technician — Women’s tennis continues successful season, beats Clemson
• Technician — Sydney Nester leads softball to series sweep over Notre Dame
• Technician — Ace in the hole: Konig named ACC Tournament MVP
• Technician — Wes Moore is a winner: Women’s basketball cuts down nets in Greensboro
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball ACC championship vs. Florida State
• Technician — Freshmen play beyond their years in ACC Championship
• GoPack.com — Pack wins 2020 ACC Tournament
ª GoPack.com — @PackWrestle claims its second straight ACC championship
• GoPack.com — Softball sweeps Notre Dame for first time since 2015
Tweets Of The Day
Team ACC titles for NC State thus far this year:@PackXC women@packswimdive men@PackWomensBball @PackWrestle— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 9, 2020
The latter two coming a few hours apart on Sunday.
🏆 @PackWomensBball— ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 9, 2020
🏆 @PackWrestle
For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the PACK. pic.twitter.com/qOai4x4B1B
That moment when you become ACC champs. pic.twitter.com/zl48tmBDgI— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 8, 2020
An unforgettable moment: Tournament MVP, Ace Konig shares a beautiful and emotional embrace with her mother ♥️ pic.twitter.com/PVntBU2psq— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 8, 2020
PURE JOY. pic.twitter.com/Aqyua8Bfv0— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 8, 2020
The @accwbb tourney was one for the books 📚 pic.twitter.com/jaYQoRNx74— ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 8, 2020
March 8, 2020
Congrats @PackWomensBball! #pack https://t.co/lBt3dJH8JO— TJ Warren (@TonyWarrenJr) March 8, 2020
Congratulations to @WolfpackWes, his staff and the ladies of @PackWomensBball. A terrific team that didn't flinch in the moment and made all the big plays late to win a championship.— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) March 8, 2020
Poetry in motion: TITLE EDITION. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/FuRMv9zCjf— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 8, 2020
Waking up with that Championship feeling!#BackToBackChamps // #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/F5yaOYfBN3— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 9, 2020
Back-to-Back ACC Championships 🏆https://t.co/2kBVWEYwUm— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 9, 2020
The 2020 ACC Championship Most Outstanding Wrestler is R-Fr. Jakob Camacho! #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/V0SoLv3eDk— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 9, 2020
@theACC Champions @PackWrestle! Another DOMINANT season 💪🏿— Torry Holt (@BigGame81) March 9, 2020
