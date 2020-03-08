The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Speedy receiver Julian Gray commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Monster second quarter run sends Wolfpack women to ACC title game
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Wake Forest at NC State postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Preview & predictions: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at ACC Championships
• Greensboro News & Record — NC State cruise past Boston College in ACC women’s basketball tournament
• Greensboro News & Record — Wolfpack, Seminoles walk through ACC women’s basketball tournament’s open door
• Technician — Gymnastics as strong senior night despite loss to Minnesota
• Technician — Softball sweeps doubleheader against Notre Dame, clinch first series win of conference play
• Technician — NC State baseball gets revenge, evens series with Virginia
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s tennis comes away with first ACC win against Virginia Tech
• Technician — Women’s basketball to face Florida State in ACC Tournament Championship
• Technician — Wolfpack routs Boston College, advance to first ACC Tournament championship in 10 years
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Boston College at ACC Tournament
• GoPack.com — #10 NC State title game bound at ACC Tournament after victory over Boston College in semis
ª GoPack.com — Pack earns #5 seed in 67th annual New York Life ACC Tournament
• GoPack.com — Softball opens ACC play with pair of wins against Notre Dame
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 evens series with 6-2 win over Virginia
Tweets Of The Day
CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY.— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 8, 2020
🆚 Florida State
⏰ 12 PM
🎟 https://t.co/HLKxDdkJbs
📺 ESPN2
📻 @AJSanders89 & @WKNC881
📊 https://t.co/XVGQO46QO5#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/MU8NQSKex1
Ultimate hype man: @WolfpackWes #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/xrtWcoROtH— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 7, 2020
For the first time since 2010, @PackWomensBball is headed to the title game! #ACCWBB pic.twitter.com/Nd1AXWVCPL— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 7, 2020
110% Committed to North Carolina State University #GoPack🐺 @PackFootball @StateCoachD @CoachGMcDonald @HopewellFTBL @HopewellAD @Rivalsfbcamps pic.twitter.com/dRJsBBT0tn— Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21) March 7, 2020
Final Score:— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) March 8, 2020
GISA All-Stars: 103
SCISA All-Stars: 94
Maclean Hoekwater - 27pts, 9reb, 6ast (@Macleanhoek23)
Ebenezer Dowuona - 17pts, 11reb, 5blk (@ebe_1k) #ProtectTheNest #GoHawks 🔴🔵🏀@CoachRome4 @THS_HawksSports @CowetaScore pic.twitter.com/Boj0FYtOKZ
Man words cannot describe how proud I am of my teammates. This program has really changed my life, surrounded by guys who want to achieve. Couldn’t have asked for a better way to end our season 34-3 and a STATE CHAMPION ❤️Last high school game ever.— Shakeel Moore (@TheShakeelMoore) March 8, 2020
High school✅ WPN be ready!🐺 pic.twitter.com/LhXZe5WRNx
Here are the probabilities for the ACC tournament, where fourth-seeded Duke is the favorite. (at Greensboro. March 10-14.) #log5 pic.twitter.com/ekJGoUt29E— Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 8, 2020
March 8, 2020
Almost all the other bubble teams lost: Tennessee, Arkansas, Purdue, Texas, Xavier, Stanford, UCLA.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 8, 2020
And Syracuse lost to help the ACC tournament seeding.
Nobody had a better day than NC State on Saturday
The @accmbb tournament is set and it includes a bunch of firsts .. https://t.co/CtOzGt17OY pic.twitter.com/gkgSqM6rMF— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 8, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook