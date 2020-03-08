News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 8

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 8.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Speedy receiver Julian Gray commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Monster second quarter run sends Wolfpack women to ACC title game

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Wake Forest at NC State postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — Preview & predictions: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at ACC Championships

• Greensboro News & Record — NC State cruise past Boston College in ACC women’s basketball tournament

• Greensboro News & Record — Wolfpack, Seminoles walk through ACC women’s basketball tournament’s open door

• Technician — Gymnastics as strong senior night despite loss to Minnesota

• Technician — Softball sweeps doubleheader against Notre Dame, clinch first series win of conference play

• Technician — NC State baseball gets revenge, evens series with Virginia

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s tennis comes away with first ACC win against Virginia Tech

• Technician — Women’s basketball to face Florida State in ACC Tournament Championship

• Technician — Wolfpack routs Boston College, advance to first ACC Tournament championship in 10 years

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Boston College at ACC Tournament

• GoPack.com — #10 NC State title game bound at ACC Tournament after victory over Boston College in semis

ª GoPack.com — Pack earns #5 seed in 67th annual New York Life ACC Tournament

• GoPack.com — Softball opens ACC play with pair of wins against Notre Dame

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 evens series with 6-2 win over Virginia

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

