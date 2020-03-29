The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 29
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 27.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker mock class, first edition
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State guard Dennis Smith helps hometown during crisis
• Burlington Times-News — NC State’s Keatts expects roster to stay in good shape
Tweets Of The Day
Daily #NCState sports trivia! How #GoPack smart are you? RETWEET WITH COMMENT TO ANSWER.— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) March 29, 2020
🍕Keep AMEDEO’S in your rotation for takeout, delivery & catering.🍕
Q. Name two NC State basketball players with the nickname “Hawkeye.” pic.twitter.com/kySQ47nnoG
Two National Champions. Two absolute icons. Who ya got?@PackMensBball | @UNC_Basketball | @JamesWorthy42— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 28, 2020
'91 ACC Player of the Year: Rodney Monroe— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 28, 2020
'92 ACC Player of the Year: Christian Laettner
Who ya got?@DukeMBB | @laettnerbball | @PackMensBball
Over the final 3 weeks of his rookie season, Germaine Pratt started to look like an NFL linebacker. pic.twitter.com/CJrTZwfzhB— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) March 28, 2020
3-Consecutive 20 Win Seasons to start his ACC head coaching career.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 27, 2020
Just the 7th coach in ACC history to accomplish the feat.
The. Man. Wins. Games. pic.twitter.com/T6vsuSsOPL
Knicks’ Dennis Smith Jr. will be purchasing food vouchers for 575 first responders at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in his hometown of Fayetteville, NC. Smith is also purchasing 32 computers for local students to have the ability to learn remotely while their schools are closed— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 27, 2020
#WPN— who is getting the win on Monday in #Madden20?@AlimMcneill @Twenty7Savage— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 28, 2020
🔦SENIOR SPOTLIGHT🔦— PC Baseball (@PCreekbaseball) March 26, 2020
Matthew McCabe is committed to NC State to play football and study business. His 6’6” frame is nothing compared to the size of his heart! We are incredibly proud of him and look forward to watching him play for the Wolfpack!#MattMcCabe pic.twitter.com/uR9Z8B1yu5
I got a 12. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4JrR4O5q4K— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 27, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
