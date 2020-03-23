The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 23.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State offers junior college freshman standout Elbert Ellis
• The Wolfpacker — Excerpts: Jim Valvano’s Too Soon To Quit (part III)
• The Wolfpacker — Excerpts: Jim Valvano’s Too Soon To Quit (part II)
• Technician — Commentary: Philip Rivers ready to pursue first ring with Colts
Tweets Of The Day
Houston Baptist graduate transfer Ian DuBose is focused the following schools, he told @Stockrisers: Arkansas, USC, Wake Forest, Stanford, DePaul, Ole Miss, NC State, Clemson, Northwestern, Liberty.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 23, 2020
His recruitment remains open. Averaged 19 points per game on 45% shooting.
4⭐️ NC State signee Cam Hayes led Greensboro Day to 61 wins over the last two season 🔥 @TheCamHayes @JamieShaw5 @CoachJ1977 @Coach_Rick57 @TeamCp3AAU @POBScout @JeffreyBendel_ pic.twitter.com/2sp3OAYxbl— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) March 22, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University! #GoPack 🐺@FBCoachSeidel @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/1Qwb8uCzDG— Joshua Burrell (@JoshBurr9_) March 22, 2020
AGTG🙏🏾... Blessed to Receive an offer from THE NC State University ❤️🐺... #1PACK1GOAL ❤️🐺 pic.twitter.com/nYE72N1om0— M ⁷🌴🚶🏿♂️ (@mbakesam1) March 21, 2020
In case you needed something to inspire you on this Monday 🏆 #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/jtKZZH08b6— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 23, 2020
Year 3😏... This year showed me the resiliency and obedience I had to embrace throughout the early part of my collegiate journey was necessary. I’m forever grateful to have been a part of BIG time moments with my “boops”❤️. #WPN thank you! We brought back home something special. pic.twitter.com/SgMuAQ49Hq— Kayla Jones (@Kayla25Jones) March 22, 2020
With all the overseas games now, few remember that the Vikings and Cardinals were the 1st teams to play outside of North America in London. See Tommy Kramer, Leo Lewis, Rufus Bess, Ted Brown, Tom Hannon, Randy Holloway & Bud Grant. @HPBudGrant @Kramer9Tommy @gregcoleman8 #vikings pic.twitter.com/MJDQW0wmrx— VikeFans (@VikeFans) March 22, 2020
He learned that at NC State https://t.co/3JmJ43RdZc— Tim Santoro (@PackWSOCoach) March 22, 2020
St. John's F Ian Steere (SO) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/1etfZRqSWM— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2020
Have a good week, Wolfpack. 🐺🐾 pic.twitter.com/BtlBoqmXJw— NC State University (@NCState) March 23, 2020
Video Of The Day
