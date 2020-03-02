The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball bracketology rooting guide
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack’s goal: be the tougher, better team against Duke again
• Burlington Times-News — Work to do for Blue Devils, Wolfpack
• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: NC State, Duke seeded high
• Technician — No. 3 women’s tennis falls to No. 13 Virginia for first home loss
• Technician — David Harrison shines out of bullpen as Wolfpack stays undefeated
• Technician — Men’s tennis upsets No. 4 Texas, sweeps NC A&T
• Technician — Softball smokes NC A&T, finishes NC State Invitational 3-1
• Technician — Record-breaking 3-point shooting fuels women’s basketball in regular-season finale
• Technician — Men’s basketball looks to upset Duke once more
• Technician — Men’s swim dominates to take sixth consecutive ACC Championship title
• GoPack.com — Pack heads to Duke for final ACC road contest
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 earns comeback win over Gophers, crowned tournament champions
• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack shoots lights out from long range to defeat Cavaliers
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack defeats No. 4 Texas, NC A&T in doubleheader
Tweets Of The Day
March 2, 2020
The bracket is set. It's officially Tourney Time!— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 1, 2020
#ACCWBB🏀
🔗- https://t.co/ePpcOJrNJc pic.twitter.com/y1kfgFH9Yu
.@PackWomensBball set an NCAA record Sunday, hitting 13 consecutive 3-pointers in a victory over Virginia. The eighth-ranked Wolfpack hit all 12 of the 3s they took in the first half to break the mark of 11 straight.— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 2, 2020
https://t.co/4jPNvzDXG3
Makin’ history. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/NIzKYYjBGU— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 1, 2020
Looking back on a great weekend of baseball. @NCStateBaseball taking home the handcrafted CambriaCollegeClassic trophy. Congratulations to the 2020 tournament champions! @usbankstadium pic.twitter.com/O8X3xioeRi— Cambria (@CambriaSurfaces) March 2, 2020
TOURNAMENT CHAMPS.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 2, 2020
Congrats to @NicholasSwiney, @amurr13 and Patrick Bailey on being named to the all-tournament team. pic.twitter.com/RVHbZM5DpP
🚨That’s our first top-10 win since 2016🚨#GoPack #PackRisin pic.twitter.com/uuHwjin1Nl— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) March 1, 2020
Hear from Head Coach Kyle Spencer following today’s wins:#GoPack #PackRisin pic.twitter.com/tGSqYAcPS6— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) March 2, 2020
Such an awesome morning with Coach Doeren and Payton! Our baristas loved teaching them the basics of brewing great coffee and providing excellent customer service. https://t.co/MRltQpJ364— 321 Coffee (@321coffeesocial) March 1, 2020
Grateful for the opportunity #NFLCombine2020 #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/uhr9x0lhuo— Larrell Murchison (@Murchboy92) March 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
POETRY (and lots of threes!)#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/4nF1SyHXNg— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 1, 2020
