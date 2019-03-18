Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 18

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State to play Hofstra in NIT

• The Wolfpacker — NC State bracketology: Mock bracket edition

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Selection Sunday musings

• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA tournament bubble bursts for NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NET no help as NC State lands in NIT

• Greensboro News-Record — Wolfpack to play host to Hofstra in NIT; Yow disappointed in NCAA committee

• Winston-Salem Journal — NCAA Tourney bubble burst: NC St, 'Bama, Indiana; Duke No. 1

• Winston-Salem Journal — Duke lands overall No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament; North Carolina is also a top seed while N.C. State is left out

• Technician — Wolfpack’s bats stay cold, swept by Virginia Tech

• Technician — Pack rally falls short in first loss of season

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s tennis bounces back with win over Louisville

• Technician — Wolfpack finishes season strong

• Technician — Pack men’s basketball not called for NCAA Tournament, earns No. 2 seed in NIT

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Comeback Falls Short Against Top-Ranked Florida State for First Loss

• GoPack.com — Pack to host Hofstra in NIT

• GoPack.com — NC State Cruises Past Louisville, 4-1

• GoPack.com — Pack Concludes Regular Season Competition in Quad-Meet

——

{{ article.author_name }}