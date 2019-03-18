The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 18
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State to play Hofstra in NIT
• The Wolfpacker — NC State bracketology: Mock bracket edition
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Selection Sunday musings
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA tournament bubble bursts for NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NET no help as NC State lands in NIT
• Greensboro News-Record — Wolfpack to play host to Hofstra in NIT; Yow disappointed in NCAA committee
• Winston-Salem Journal — NCAA Tourney bubble burst: NC St, 'Bama, Indiana; Duke No. 1
• Winston-Salem Journal — Duke lands overall No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament; North Carolina is also a top seed while N.C. State is left out
• Technician — Wolfpack’s bats stay cold, swept by Virginia Tech
• Technician — Pack rally falls short in first loss of season
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s tennis bounces back with win over Louisville
• Technician — Wolfpack finishes season strong
• Technician — Pack men’s basketball not called for NCAA Tournament, earns No. 2 seed in NIT
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Comeback Falls Short Against Top-Ranked Florida State for First Loss
• GoPack.com — Pack to host Hofstra in NIT
• GoPack.com — NC State Cruises Past Louisville, 4-1
• GoPack.com — Pack Concludes Regular Season Competition in Quad-Meet
Tweets of the day
Statement from @PackAthletics AD Debbie Yow (@gopacknow) ... pic.twitter.com/mjj60YtjZ3— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) March 17, 2019
It's not the NCAA tournament and it's not Campbell and Chris Clemons but Hofstra can really score (and does not play a ton of defense).— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 18, 2019
That will actually be a fun matchup
A lot of numbers matter but one of them is NOT a team's overall NET ranking. Same as when it was the RPI. It's an organizing tool. https://t.co/hCE1NdmFo5— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 17, 2019
The final @marchmadness at-large board comparison .. https://t.co/Py0yEtSviB— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 18, 2019
How the bubble teams stacked up: pic.twitter.com/O7m7xgZKPc
Video of the day
