The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Selection Sunday musings
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Sophomore Elijah Jamison
• WRAL.com — Farmville Central wins 2A title over Forest Hills in convincing fashion
• Greenville Reflector — Jags claim second title in four seasons
• Technician — McDonough walks it off, Pack extends winning streak
• Technician — Offense struggles, softball drops second in a row to Virginia Tech
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 walks off against No. 1 Florida State to clinch series, stay unbeaten
• GoPack.com — Pack earns five event titles at Black and Gold Challenge
• GoPack.com — No. 12 Pack defeats Baylor at BNP Paribas Open Collegiate Tennis
Tweets of the day
#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday#SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/K4Bprljw29— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2019
Dont be surprised at anything that happens tomorrow. Been doing this 5 years and this year is the craziest its ever been. Simply no telling where this ends up on the last 4 in. I bet we miss 2-3 at best due to the mess— Delphi Bracketology (@DelphiBrackets) March 17, 2019
Here are the 13 @marchmadness bubble teams, in virtual YP form. There are seven spots for these teams pic.twitter.com/gScw1LPsFQ— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 17, 2019
Patrick hit all the right notes. Check his thread @D1scourse Note the key phrase: “nudged closer to the edge of the field.”— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 17, 2019
State did the main thing it had to do (beat Clemson) but the losses by Gonzaga, VCU and Oregon’s title did not help. At all
Celebration time at #TheDoak— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 17, 2019
The ☝️ of many walkoff hits for the freshman @tm_mcdonough
🙌🙌🙌💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/Suc2EuFzS4
No. 21 @NCStateBaseball walks off No. 6 @FSUBaseball for a 9-8, series-clinching win. As I said last night, that's a #STATEment for the Pack— Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) March 17, 2019
Light the Memorial Belltower RED!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 17, 2019
That's a walk-off series win for @ncstatebaseball!
The Wolfpack is 19-0! // #GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/zoksqc6W2b
Way to go @NCStateBaseball !! 19-0 after 9-8 over FL St ! Way to go guys !!! pic.twitter.com/Ury86pSbKb— Dan Plesac (@Plesac19) March 17, 2019
Love seeing these games unfold! 🐺 https://t.co/HnFMJ5RxbD— Trea Turner (@treavturner) March 17, 2019
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson watching soph wing commit Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central in the NCHSAA 2A title game at a packed Reynolds Coliseum.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 16, 2019
Video of the day
Thankful to have NC Trooper Daniel Harrell with us tonight to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on First Responder’s Night ⚾️👏 pic.twitter.com/wnqVcs8j0M— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 16, 2019