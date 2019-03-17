Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 09:52:45 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 17

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 17.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Selection Sunday musings

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Sophomore Elijah Jamison

• WRAL.com — Farmville Central wins 2A title over Forest Hills in convincing fashion

• Greenville Reflector — Jags claim second title in four seasons

• Technician — McDonough walks it off, Pack extends winning streak

• Technician — Offense struggles, softball drops second in a row to Virginia Tech

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 walks off against No. 1 Florida State to clinch series, stay unbeaten

• GoPack.com — Pack earns five event titles at Black and Gold Challenge

• GoPack.com — No. 12 Pack defeats Baylor at BNP Paribas Open Collegiate Tennis

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

