The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 30.
Headlines
• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC Network to offer wall-to-wall programming for the league starting Aug. 22
• Baseball America — College Baseball’s Freshman All-American Teams
Tweets of the day
The best schools at producing 2019 MLB draft picks..— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 30, 2019
UCLA
Vanderbilt
Mississippi State
Indiana
UC Santa Barbara
North Carolina
Stanford
TCU
Fresno State
Georgia
Louisville
Mississippi
North Carolina State
Oklahoma State
West Virginiahttps://t.co/50feDendSG
Bouncy in Beijing. @Dennis1SmithJr is cleared for takeoff anywhere in the 🌏 pic.twitter.com/zZcFcTdfU8— Under Armour Hoops (@UAbasketball) June 29, 2019
The #Angels' No. 1 #MLBDraft pick just hit home run No. 1 as a pro.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 30, 2019
Will Wilson smacked a two-run shot in the first for @OremOwlz to open the scoring for the visitors.
Every @Angels 2019 Draft pick: https://t.co/G0L28IMND8 pic.twitter.com/HoYna8PdLw
Will Wilson, 2019 Consensus All-American & 15th pick in the 2019 #MLB draft, has now been immortalized on the walls at Amedeo’s Italian Restaurant. Well deserved! #GoPack #NCState #Raleigh @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/71RHn8Fa81— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) June 29, 2019
Trea Turner has more walk-off HRs than birthdays this year.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 30, 2019
Happy birthday, Trea! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/1qb5SlVI2G
