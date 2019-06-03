The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 3
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — MLB Draft: NC State baseball awaits selections
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball season meets quick end in Greenville regional
• Raleigh News & Observer — ECU sends NC State packing in Greenville Regional
• Raleigh News & Observer — Meaningless loss for N.C. State leads to three that matter
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Patrick Bailey reflects on the season
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Avent: ‘It is just tough when it ends’
• Technician — Wilson’s first-round potential highlights NC State’s 2019 MLB draft class
• Technician — Knizner called up, Mendoza moved down in recent Pack Pros baseball moves
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Meaningless games call for ACC Baseball Championship reformatting
• Technician — Wolfpack track and field travels to Austin for NCAA Championship
• Technician — Pack faces top pitching in two NCAA Greenville Regional losses
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball goes winless in Greenville, eliminated in NCAA regionals
• GoPack.com — Baseball’s Season Ends In NCAA Greenville Regional
• GoPack.com — Pack Runners Impress at Music City Distance Carnival
Tweets of the day
Had a great day at NC State today! #1pack1goal pic.twitter.com/c3T6iQXOic— Ty Simpson (@tysimpson510151) June 2, 2019
Q: What’s your favorite story that you discovered? @PackTimPeeler: There are so, so many. NC State produced Roman Gabriel, who not only was the '69 NFL Player of the Year, but he was a “special guest star” on both “Gilligan’s Island” & “Wonder Woman.” How fortunate can 1 guy be?— Matt Lail (@Matt_Lail) June 3, 2019
NC State will have a new play caller, new quarterback, new primary running back, new starting receivers and three new starters on the offensive line. That’s a lot of "new" for the Wolfpack. How will their 2019 shape up? https://t.co/UHm7mbfzjQ— Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) June 3, 2019
Garrett Bradbury allowed just 13 pressures last season at NC State and his presence on the Vikings line should be felt immediately in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/I4BnQfli0Z— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 1, 2019
Video of the day
