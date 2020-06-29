TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 29

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 29
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, June 29.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star guard Isaac McKneely recaps his spring breakout
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 66
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Announcing my commitment july 11th‼️— isietute (@isietute) June 28, 2020
DeLand 2021 DB Myzel Williams tells me he will commit Monday (June 29) https://t.co/6twXgzed82— Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) June 27, 2020
Congrats to 2024 LHP/OF @c_lanford12 for committing to @ncstatebaseball #TEnation @perfectgameusa @JBrownPG @nextleveledit 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yZuqnpuIL0— Team Elite Baseball (@TEAMELITENATION) June 28, 2020
#PlayOfTheDay (2010): On 4th down, NC State QB Russell Wilson escapes pressure and throws it in the corner of the endzone. After a fortuitous bounce, NC State's Owen Spencer makes a nice grab for the TD. NC State would make the comeback to beat UNC 29-25. pic.twitter.com/Yva2cEd5Gv— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) June 28, 2020
NC State Jr DT Alim McNeill is a fascinating study. The former 4-star has a boxy build, but plays with textbook leverage, powerful get off and always seems to slip and slide his way past blockers. His versatility allows him to play anywhere on the line but I prefer him at nose. pic.twitter.com/vlE7e0Ml0R— cw (@_sonofdathomir) June 28, 2020
Carlos Rodon underwent Tommy John surgery in May and could play a big role when he returns. Carson Fulmer had a strong spring and likely was the front-runner for the final bullpen spot. @lamondpope's White Sox roster predictions. https://t.co/JSJ7qi3Dpn— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) June 27, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
