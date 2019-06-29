News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 07:08:29 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 29

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Talking football recruiting

• The Wolfpacker — NC State could have numerous scholarships for class of 2021

• Greensboro News-Record — ACC puts four schools in top 10 of Learfield Cup standings

• GoPack.com — The Strength of the Wolf is the Pack


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}