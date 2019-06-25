The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Safeties
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Five-star junior power forward J.T. Thor
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's senior hot board expanding
• The Wolfpacker — NC State in the mix for class of 2021 QB Aaron McLaughlin
• GoPack.com — Catching up with the Pack
• GoPack.com — Menio Joins NC State Athletics as Deputy AD
• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Releases 2019 Schedule
Tweets of the day
#Rivals100 WR and NC State commit Porter Rooks (@p9rooks) is solid with the Wolfpack. He will enroll early pic.twitter.com/sOlsF9Z0P5— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 24, 2019
NC State just offered top-35 guard DJ Steward @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/CpAnCq3o0q— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 24, 2019
I appreciate Elliott Avent reaching out to me today to sit down and talk scheduling. We both want to make sure The Pirates and Wolfpack play again. We are going to do our best to make it happen in 2020 but if not it will happen in 2021!— Cliff Godwin (@cgodwin23) June 22, 2019
Today is THE day, June 25 and magazine officially on sale at— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) June 25, 2019
@Walmart @booksamillion @BNBuzz @cvspharmacy @target @Walgreens @publix
FIFTEEN radio shows today! pic.twitter.com/UkrpAojRuv
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook