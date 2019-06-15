Very excited to have earned my second D1 offer to North Carolina State! Loved spending time with the #wolfpack @CoachKurtRoper @StateCoachD @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/zHzzyJ7cFa

Father’s Day is almost here! Stop by the Golf Shop for gifts that will make Dad’s day TEE-rific!⛳️🐾 pic.twitter.com/OvjLzFPPgg

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook