The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, July 5.
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC and NC State got the OK to sell alcohol in stadium. Now, how do they make it work?
• Burlington Times-News — Passing on passion: Stinson seeks to spread issues with Williams girls basketball team
• GoPack.com — Lindsay Edmonds promoted to associated head coach
• Chargers Wire: Chargers DT Justin Jones eager to make huge leap in year 2
Tweets of the day
Stat of the day: Trea Turner has walked-off for his team 3 times in 24 home games this season. That is a 12.5% Walk-Off rate, but Walk-offs have to have a walk-off opportunity and Turner has a 75% WOOSR (walk-off opportunity success rate) with the only failure on June 23rd. WOW! pic.twitter.com/dnNdeBMyB7— Talk Nats ⚾ (@TalkNats2) July 3, 2019
The big inning continues. Patrick Bailey (@NCStateBaseball) smokes a ball to center field and flies in for a triple. #ForGlory🇺🇸— USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 5, 2019
USA 6, Cuba 0 | B6 pic.twitter.com/iqcsrh51uX
Happy #4thofJuly, Wolfpack Nation! pic.twitter.com/AuAAuDTN5H— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) July 4, 2019
#10 at 152 AJ Kovacs (Iona Prep, NY) to NC State pic.twitter.com/XQE8eBoXK6— The Wrestling Nomad (@wrestlingnomad) July 3, 2019
Introducing Old Tuffy, a crisp and refreshing lager brewed in partnership with NC State strutting into North Carolina in cans and draft August 2019. #OldTuffy pic.twitter.com/ZwCynhvMIr— New Belgium Brewing (@newbelgium) July 3, 2019
Hearing that French Jeep Elite club Boulazac has made an offer to former NC State guard Allerik Freeman, who spent this past season in Hungary.— Nicola Lupo (@NicolaLupo99) July 4, 2019
