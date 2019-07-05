News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 07:30:35 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, July 5.


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Headlines

• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC and NC State got the OK to sell alcohol in stadium. Now, how do they make it work?

• Burlington Times-News — Passing on passion: Stinson seeks to spread issues with Williams girls basketball team

• GoPack.com — Lindsay Edmonds promoted to associated head coach

• Chargers Wire: Chargers DT Justin Jones eager to make huge leap in year 2

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}