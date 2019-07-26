The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Todd Goebbel has experienced group of tight ends
• The Wolfpacker — Speedy Tymir Brown set to see Alpha Wolf Showcase
• The Wolfpacker — The importance of the Alpha Wolf Showcase
• The Wolfpacker — Potential visitors for the Alpha Wolf Showcase
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Dave Huxtable has quality group of linebackers
• Raleigh News & Observer — With players like TJ Warren and David West, is the UBA NC’s next big summer league?
• Winston-Salem Journal — East Surry's Elle Sutphin has made it official. She signed with N.C. State women's basketball and will enroll next month.
• GoPack.com — #Personal STATEment: Sam Hunt
• GoPack.com — Smith-Williams Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Tweets of the day
A true pleasure to have Irwin Holmes visit today. He’s a groundbreaking graduate of NC State and a trailblazer who was the first African-American to compete in the ACC. His story is inspiring. It was a special honor for me to spend time with Mr. Holmes and his family. pic.twitter.com/MXOEgiSdAu— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) July 25, 2019
Good read. https://t.co/4v0IkZ21gS— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 25, 2019
Gabriele Cunningham competes in the first round of the 100m hurdles at the USATF Outdoor Championships tonight at 5:05 p.m. ET!— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) July 26, 2019
Follow along here: https://t.co/AkVNjErZGg pic.twitter.com/h7SqFxgWux
I’m coming for 700 💯thanks to @CoachThunder45 pic.twitter.com/FcxwrN5egN— Joshua Harris (@H_Josh44) July 25, 2019
All the other depth charts here: https://t.co/2uoUU05RSE— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) July 26, 2019
Video of the day
Ricky Person Jr. is set to lead a young but talented NC State running back group! 🏈#1Pack1Goal | @PackFootball, @RickyPersonJr pic.twitter.com/GAtWNptZsD— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) July 25, 2019
——
