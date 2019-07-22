The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 22
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Shakeel Moore has seen recruitment explode with offers
• New York Post — Knicks' 'Shot Doctor' is trying to save Dennis Smith Jr.
• GoPack.com — Chapman Captures Bronze at 2019 U20 Pan Am Championships
• GoPack.com — Hansson Makes Finals Appearance on Day One at World Championships
• Technician — Patrick Bailey closes out USA Baseball summer in Japan
• Technician — Wolfpack football set to ‘reload’ going into 2019
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Alcohol sales to aid second-half attendance
• Technician — Difficult schedule could lead to challenging season for women’s soccer
Tweets of the day
Who had the lowest drop rate in the ACC? That would be Tee Higgins. pic.twitter.com/kFp8fohBTy— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 22, 2019
NC State has another solid offensive line prospect in Joe Sculthorpe. pic.twitter.com/uKrMn6Z9X1— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 21, 2019
#135 Owen Lloyd Commits to NC State @packswimdive https://t.co/VZtfZAgqB0— CollegeSwimming (@collegeswimnews) July 22, 2019
Video of the day
