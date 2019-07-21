The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 21
Headlines
• Charlotte Observer — Former UNC star Jeff McInnis picks up first big recruit at new high school
• GoPack.com — Chapman in Third Place After First Day of Heptathlon Competition at 2019 U20 Pan Am Championships
Tweets of the day
bigger than basketball 💜 was a blessing to be able to give him advice & encourage him! i remember them days lol https://t.co/LOH4RM7qNM— Josh Hall (@jay5mula) July 20, 2019
What a shot by Jalen Bridges! @jalenbridgess 🏀 https://t.co/ZQIEJcYozF— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 21, 2019
Good news, #WPN! We’ve got our first #FINAGwangju2019 finals swim coming up later as @HanssonSophie anchors Sweden’s 4x100 free relay squad!— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) July 21, 2019
Race is set for ~8:30 a.m. eastern and will be broadcast on the @olympicchannel. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/fsYLQs7BZY
Left @USJN DC impressed with NC State 2020 @Sutphin40 WHOA pic.twitter.com/BRypHvxTI3— Joe Fenelon (@NYGHoops) July 21, 2019
NC State junior center target Roosevelt Wheeler of Team Loaded VA with a good showing in Los Angeles.https://t.co/jn9U61w9qW— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 21, 2019
——
