{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 07:48:20 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 17

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 1-10

• The Wolfpacker — Andrew Canelas glad to be offered by hometown NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Dontrez Styles eager to receive NC State offer

• The Wolfpacker — Jonathan Adorno happy with NC State commitment

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 11-20

• Raleigh News & Observer — Newly released NCAA records don’t show cooperation from Early, Gassnola in NCSU case

• Raleigh News & Observer — She’s on NC State’s basketball team. But she still had one high school game to play.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Guard Kendal Moore ‘fitting into the flow’ at NC State

• Fayetteville Observer —Questions abound as ACC Football Kickoff comes to Charlotte

• Greensboro News-Record — ACC Kickoff 2019: 10 storylines to watch

• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin and Brant Wilkerson-New: ACC football predictions

• GoPack.com — Moore Wins Bronze in Open Water 5K at World Championships

• GoPack.com — Chapman, Davis Set to Compete at 2019 Pan Am U20 Championships in Costa Rica

• GoPack.com — Men’s Golf Announces 2019-20 Schedule


