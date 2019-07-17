The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 1-10
• The Wolfpacker — Andrew Canelas glad to be offered by hometown NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Dontrez Styles eager to receive NC State offer
• The Wolfpacker — Jonathan Adorno happy with NC State commitment
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 11-20
• Raleigh News & Observer — Newly released NCAA records don’t show cooperation from Early, Gassnola in NCSU case
• Raleigh News & Observer — She’s on NC State’s basketball team. But she still had one high school game to play.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Guard Kendal Moore ‘fitting into the flow’ at NC State
• Fayetteville Observer —Questions abound as ACC Football Kickoff comes to Charlotte
• Greensboro News-Record — ACC Kickoff 2019: 10 storylines to watch
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin and Brant Wilkerson-New: ACC football predictions
• GoPack.com — Moore Wins Bronze in Open Water 5K at World Championships
• GoPack.com — Chapman, Davis Set to Compete at 2019 Pan Am U20 Championships in Costa Rica
• GoPack.com — Men’s Golf Announces 2019-20 Schedule
Tweets of the day
Jucu wing with a pretty jumper from the Tidewater area gets an NC State offer:https://t.co/hTOkCCg7IS— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 16, 2019
One of the top juniors in the state, Kinston's Dontrez Styles, picked up offers from NC State and Maryland.https://t.co/d0jSIwVYss— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 16, 2019
The @SunbeltBaseball player who has stood out most here in Cary is @NCStateBaseball's Devonte Brown, who has done a nice job laying off breaking balls out of the zone, and crushed an RBI triple off the LF wall. Good athlete, always has had tools - also looked good at SS in I/O.— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) July 16, 2019
Hence the transition to Tuffy https://t.co/7e5J4ZCW1v— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 16, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook