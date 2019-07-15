2019 College Football Rankings: No. 41 NC State works to offset key departures https://t.co/FwDiDaZILD

NC State's Curtis Wiltsey Earns Second Win on Day Four Of Greensboro Sectionals #Swimming https://t.co/QEHiSLBC24

What type of effect could the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations to NC State have on former head coach Mark Gottfried and former PG Dennis Smith Jr.? https://t.co/7c2QdGV40b

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook