The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 21-30
• Technician — Reid Johnston leads trio of Pack pitchers in Cape Cod League
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s soccer set for a tough slate of ACC matchups
Tweets of the day
2019 College Football Rankings: No. 41 NC State works to offset key departures https://t.co/FwDiDaZILD— Sentinel Sports (@orlandosports) July 15, 2019
41 days left. pic.twitter.com/3R9TeKL62d— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 14, 2019
NC State's Curtis Wiltsey Earns Second Win on Day Four Of Greensboro Sectionals #Swimming https://t.co/QEHiSLBC24— Swimming Talk (@Swimming_TT1) July 15, 2019
This weeks @PackWTennis Champion Adriana Reami #PackRising #GoPack pic.twitter.com/3Mx6nvQHEh— Simon Earnshaw (@CoachEarnshaw) July 14, 2019
What type of effect could the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations to NC State have on former head coach Mark Gottfried and former PG Dennis Smith Jr.? https://t.co/7c2QdGV40b— SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) July 14, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook