UNC also on hand for Dickinson; Tar Heels joined by Pitt, Louisville, South Carolina, WVU and NC State on hand for Earl Timberlake https://t.co/12qXQFJNEJ https://t.co/H2t8Eb6X9i

UVA, Maryland, Xavier, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, NC State, South Carolina, Morehead State, Presbyterian, College of Charleston, and FAU were among the programs in to see North Mecklenburg and Leesville Road at the NCBCA Team Camp. @trist2lit_ @cford_ @NorthMeckBall pic.twitter.com/F3DQuiBf3F

It’s July—and time to start thinking about the 2020 draft. @AlbertBreer got a look at National Football Scouting’s initial grades for this year’s seniors: https://t.co/kCX70ZLvHF pic.twitter.com/nPj0TjKiNZ

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook