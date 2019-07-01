The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 1
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Final breakdown of new offers from NC State football camp
• Technician — COMMENTARY: University Athletics should embrace beer and wine sales
• Technician — Patrick Bailey starts summer swing with USA Collegiate National Team
Tweets of the day
No Order Top 6️⃣ @CoachZoller @IHSsharkFootbal @RussellEllingt4 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/0EsytcyxlN— James Shellman IV (@iv_shellman) June 30, 2019
UNC also on hand for Dickinson; Tar Heels joined by Pitt, Louisville, South Carolina, WVU and NC State on hand for Earl Timberlake https://t.co/12qXQFJNEJ https://t.co/H2t8Eb6X9i— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 30, 2019
UVA, Maryland, Xavier, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, NC State, South Carolina, Morehead State, Presbyterian, College of Charleston, and FAU were among the programs in to see North Mecklenburg and Leesville Road at the NCBCA Team Camp.@trist2lit_ @cford_ @NorthMeckBall pic.twitter.com/F3DQuiBf3F— Trent Markwith (@TMarkwith14) June 30, 2019
It’s July—and time to start thinking about the 2020 draft. @AlbertBreer got a look at National Football Scouting’s initial grades for this year’s seniors:https://t.co/kCX70ZLvHF pic.twitter.com/nPj0TjKiNZ— The MMQB (@theMMQB) July 1, 2019
Video of the day
