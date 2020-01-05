The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 5.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss to Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Clemson 81, NC State 70
• The Wolfpacker — Final statistics: Clemson 81, NC State 70
• Associated Press — Clemson leads wire-to-wire in win over NC State
• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State falls flat at last-place Clemson
• Technician — Slow first half, poor decision making kills NC State at Clemson
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball to host Virginia in another ACC matchup
• GoPack.com — Unbeaten No. 9 NC State hosts Virginia Sunday at noon
• GoPack.com — Pack falls at Clemson, 81-70
• GoPack.com — Kline, Brady advance to finals on day two of Tennessee Diving Invitational
Tweets Of The Day
It’s a long season, two years ago we lost by 20 and 30 to start ACC play and made the tourney. It’s not how you start it’s how you finish. 🙏🏾— Torin Dorn (@torindorn2) January 4, 2020
3 games into the ACC MBB season...— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) January 5, 2020
- only 2 undefeated teams
- all 15 teams have at least 1 conference win
There is little to no separation between most teams in the conference this year. Every game is winnable, but every game is losable too.
ACC Panic Room: Heels and Pack putting fans in their feels. I’m also in my feels because my MBP won’t power on after crashing while exporting this #content. @lebrownlow knows how I feel about my precious devices. I am mad. Like Roy. https://t.co/R3wHfzpqtR— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 5, 2020
GAMEDAY in Raleigh!— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 5, 2020
⏰ 12 PM
🆚 Virginia
🏠 Reynolds Coliseum
📰 https://t.co/08CGNGl9fq
🎟 https://t.co/n5WJPurOxc
📺 RSN (Fox Sports South in Raleigh)
📻 @PatrickKinas & @WKNC881
📊 https://t.co/31xsLm9pqx#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/RsDIkncYA7
Buffalo reacts to Steven Hauschka's game tying field goal at Buffalo Iron Works. #billsvstexans pic.twitter.com/UyopyWyLOQ— Alec Ambruso (@AlecAmbruso) January 5, 2020
I remember talking to Hauschka at State...he wanted to be a dentist. Didn’t even care about going pro lol— Nate Irving (@JusSayNate) January 5, 2020
What former @PackAthletics All-American gave up a professional career to become a dentist? (If you read your most recent @TheWolfpacker, you'll know the answer.) https://t.co/2CPQOEwI0K— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) January 5, 2020
Bills kicker Steven Hauschka tosses a ball to a #GoBills fan as his season comes to a close. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/89vDXALkJG— Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) January 5, 2020
Good win tonight over Liberty Heights 68-65— Antonio Lowe (@CoachAntonioLow) January 5, 2020
2020 Josh Hall 30pts 9rebs
2022 Amare Haynie 13pts 4ast
2020 Shakeel Moore 17pts 4stls
6’9 ‘20 Josh Hall (Moravian Prep/NC State commit) has a certain way of making everything look so effortless, which is simply bizarre at his size. It should be no surprise by now, but he continues to make strides within his development #PhenomHoops pic.twitter.com/4uajEpVbO2— Jeff Bendel (@JeffreyBendel_) January 5, 2020
Video Of The Day
Wolfpack in the house!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 3, 2020
Welcome to @NCState #Pack20
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/8tMhwsM824
