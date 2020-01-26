The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss at Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Georgia Tech 64, NC State 58
• Associated Press — NC State out of sync in 64-58 loss at Georgia Tech
• Raleigh News & Observer — Three steps forward, one step back for the Wolfpack
• Raleigh News & Observer — Triple trouble. James Banks and Georgia Tech edge NC State. Again.
• Technician — Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay rounds out staff as new nickels coach
• Technician — NC State men’s basketball needs to take advantage of Heels down year
• Technician — Wolfpack women cooks Rice, advances to face Florida State
• Technician — Pack gymnastics rise for season high at home meet
• Technician — Men’s basketball falls just short of fourth straight ACC win
• GoPack.com — Remembering Gene Corrigan
• GoPack.com — Red out: Pack hosts rival North Carolina on ESPN’s Big Monday
• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State advances to ITA Kick-Off final
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics post season-best 195.650 in meeting with Towson
Tweets of the day
Three Generations of Eugene Francis Corrigans
Leader, Mentor, Athletic Director...
His best titles were Dad and Papa Gene. pic.twitter.com/HI63oOj89b
.@PackAthletics Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan on the passing of his father, former ACC Commissioner, Virginia and Notre Dame AD Gene Corrigan…
Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts is normally unflappable, even after a loss. That wasn't the case after NC State's 64-58 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday
That wasn't the case after NC State's 64-58 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday
.. https://t.co/OPwsXjUsyQ
Virginia Tech (at BC) and NC State (at Georgia Tech) both lose today. What ACC teams would get into the NCAA tourney as of today besides Duke, Florida State and Louisville? Possibly none.
Possibly none.
God’s plan☎️@NCStateFB pic.twitter.com/fd3p0ITudn— BOOK BOOK 16🤩 (@Nick_booker16) January 26, 2020
Call God. #WPN🐺 pic.twitter.com/QLnd7xLmJa— 15 (@RashadBattle15) January 25, 2020
Senior Anthony Smith led @htownxctf to a conference title by winning four events at the SMAC Championships! Watch his dominant 3A #2 performance in the 300. https://t.co/BVx7YFafR0— MilesplitMD (@MilesplitMD) January 26, 2020
SMAC Champion and new school record..Anthony Smith! pic.twitter.com/64aHt6qkh5— Hurricane Athletics (@gohhshurricanes) January 25, 2020
@GlobalAnt_26 wins 55m running 6.46. @GlobalAnt_26 became SMAC Champion is all 4 of his events today!!! 55m, 300, high jump and was anchor leg in the 4x200. Off to regionals we go!! @MilesplitMD @SoMdNewsSports @gohhshurricanes @gohhshurricanes pic.twitter.com/ImLTwDQqIA— Amy (@evamy1229) January 25, 2020
Elissa Cunane and Janelle Bailey are tied for the ACC lead with 🔟 Double-Doubles each this season... They'll face off again tomorrow at 6 pm in front of a sold-out Reynolds Coliseum! 🤩#ACCWBB
They'll face off again tomorrow at 6 pm in front of a sold-out Reynolds Coliseum! 🤩#ACCWBB pic.twitter.com/3CFDGqUQ4C
Video of the day
——
