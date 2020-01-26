News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 24.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss at Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Georgia Tech 64, NC State 58

• Associated Press — NC State out of sync in 64-58 loss at Georgia Tech

• Raleigh News & Observer — Three steps forward, one step back for the Wolfpack

• Raleigh News & Observer — Triple trouble. James Banks and Georgia Tech edge NC State. Again.

• Technician — Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay rounds out staff as new nickels coach

• Technician — NC State men’s basketball needs to take advantage of Heels down year

• Technician — Wolfpack women cooks Rice, advances to face Florida State

• Technician — Pack gymnastics rise for season high at home meet

• Technician — Men’s basketball falls just short of fourth straight ACC win

• GoPack.com — Remembering Gene Corrigan

• GoPack.com — Red out: Pack hosts rival North Carolina on ESPN’s Big Monday

• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State advances to ITA Kick-Off final

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics post season-best 195.650 in meeting with Towson

