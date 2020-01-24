News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 24

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 24.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State prioritizing junior wide receiver Jacob Gill

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s No. 1 story of the decade: The reign of Debbie Yow

• The Wolfpacker — DJ Funderburk coming on strong for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State ‘up there’ on three-star Tymir Brown’s list

• Raleigh News & Observer — From Chris Clemons to TJ Warren, how Triangle high school players are faring in the NBA

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack forwards Bates, Andree questionable for Georgia Tech game

• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC, Clemson, NC State football signees ranked among the best high school players in NC

• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Tar Heels win in OT, NC State, Duke crush foes

• Greensboro News & Record — No. 8 Wolfpack double up Panthers behind strong third quarter

• WRAL.com — Apex Friendship’s Nick Farrar fulfills his, late mother’s shared dream by heading to NC State

• WRAL.com — Anthony Barbour steps down as Jordan football coach to focus on health

• Technician — Women’s basketball races past Pittsburgh behind strong third quarter

• Technician — Men’s basketball looks to avoid getting stung by Yellow Jackets again

• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State uses dominant third quarter to power past Pitt

• GoPack.com — No. 5 @PackWrestle opens ACC slate hosting Virginia Friday night

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to host Towson in home opener

• GoPack.com — NC State baseball to host #Pack9 part January 27

{{ article.author_name }}