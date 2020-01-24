The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State prioritizing junior wide receiver Jacob Gill
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s No. 1 story of the decade: The reign of Debbie Yow
• The Wolfpacker — DJ Funderburk coming on strong for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State ‘up there’ on three-star Tymir Brown’s list
• Raleigh News & Observer — From Chris Clemons to TJ Warren, how Triangle high school players are faring in the NBA
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack forwards Bates, Andree questionable for Georgia Tech game
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC, Clemson, NC State football signees ranked among the best high school players in NC
• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Tar Heels win in OT, NC State, Duke crush foes
• Greensboro News & Record — No. 8 Wolfpack double up Panthers behind strong third quarter
• WRAL.com — Apex Friendship’s Nick Farrar fulfills his, late mother’s shared dream by heading to NC State
• WRAL.com — Anthony Barbour steps down as Jordan football coach to focus on health
• Technician — Women’s basketball races past Pittsburgh behind strong third quarter
• Technician — Men’s basketball looks to avoid getting stung by Yellow Jackets again
• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State uses dominant third quarter to power past Pitt
• GoPack.com — No. 5 @PackWrestle opens ACC slate hosting Virginia Friday night
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to host Towson in home opener
• GoPack.com — NC State baseball to host #Pack9 part January 27
Tweets Of The Day
Pack signee Davin Vann from Cary (N.C.) High has been promoted to four-star status by https://t.co/oC04oY5oWo:https://t.co/FUc6F3QL6Z— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 23, 2020
Today marks the 11th anniversary of former head coach Kay Yow’s passing.— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 24, 2020
We love you and miss you, Coach Yow. Thank you for all that you did for our program and for this game that means so much to us. Your legacy is tremendous. pic.twitter.com/erhRVawRgx
Another road W for our Pack! #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/GOLGbtnTDz— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 24, 2020
Thanks for all the calls, texts,tweets & emails on being selected into the 2020 @NCSHOF. Humbled, blessed & thankful to my decades of teammates & coaches; on the court, in production trucks, in studio, in mgmt, sitting next to me on-air & the fans...I share it with you— Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) January 23, 2020
Thank You!
NC State coach Kevin Keatts said senior power forward Pat Andree (ankle) and redshirt freshman center Manny Bates (head injury) are both “questionable” for Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 23, 2020
North Interviews Wednesday— Charlie Campbell (@DraftCampbell) January 23, 2020
49ers- Syracuse DE Alton Robinson
Las Vegas Raiders- N.C. State DT Larrell Murchison
Chargers- Temple OL Matt Hennessy https://t.co/cgYL1SVorK
Great home visit with @StateCoachD and @CoachGMcDonald thank you guys for coming out can’t wait to get to NC state!!! @PackFootball #GoPack pic.twitter.com/cmwn495nzy— Anthony Smith (@GlobalAnt_26) January 24, 2020
“I love everything about NC State. That’s all I’ve ever known...I’m honored to have been the baseball coach here for 24 years.” - @Elliott_Avent pic.twitter.com/S9bRA7uByp— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) January 24, 2020
#PackPros https://t.co/IDzoxKW1hL— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 24, 2020
The ACC and Big Ten are proposing a rule to change the men’s soccer season to a two-semester model rather than just in the fall— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 23, 2020
Video Of The Day
LOVE nights like tonight. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/HFcHpYvaTX— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 24, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook