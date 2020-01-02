The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 2
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star junior Dontrez Styles has suitors
• The Wolfpacker — Tim Beck takes over NC State's offense
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, Dave Doeren overhaul offensive coaching staff by adding veteran playcaller
• Raleigh News & Observer — Warren, Howell top NC State’s basketball all-decade team
• Raleigh News & Observer — Russell Wilson leads NC State football all-decade team
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Divers to Open 2020 at Tennessee Diving Invitational
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Advances Three to Southern Scuffle Semifinals
• GoPack.com — Beck Named Offensive Coordinator
• GoPack.com — NC State Set to Host Virginia Tech Thursday Evening
• Technician — Tim Beck hired as offensive coordinator, QB coach
• Technician — Rivers says farewell to LA, Wilson comes up short in San Francisco
