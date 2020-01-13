The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Divisional Round
• Charlotte Obseerver — From Charlotte to NC State to LSU, Thaddeus Moss has ‘got some real dirtbag to him’
• South Bend Tribune — Notre Dame hits ugly milestones in ugly loss to North Carolina
• Technician — Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, NC State’s first
• Technician — North Carolina lawmakers push NCAA reform
• Technician — Women’s basketball rebounds from first loss, runs past Notre Dame
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame
• GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State breezes by Notre Dame in 34-point road victory
• GoPack.com — NC State picks up two ranked wins on final day at Orlando Invitational
Tweets of the day
Made some NOISE in South Bend today 🤩 #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/leG1OjCKrb— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 12, 2020
We said the #Bounceback would be real! Proud of our @PackWomensBball #GoPack #WeWin 🐺🏀♥️ https://t.co/DYAAiaDXHh— Lindsay S. Edmonds (@NCStateCoachE) January 12, 2020
Great bounce back game for the Wolfpack Women’s basketball. Go Pack 💯💪🏾— Ernie Myers (@PackErnieMyers) January 12, 2020
That’s our Player of the Week! @ecunane_ with her 9th double-double of the season against Notre Dame. #Naismith2020 https://t.co/x5IHKuXOo5— The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) January 12, 2020
We’ve had post-W ice cream and post-W doughnuts this season. What’s next, @WolfpackWes?! pic.twitter.com/MVujCgJSaM— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 13, 2020
Updated ACC ...— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) January 13, 2020
Duke 5-0, FSU/UL 4-1, BC(!)/UVa/VT(!!) 3-2, GT 3-3, Clemson/The U/NCSU/Pitt/Cuse 2-3, ND/UNC/WF 1-4#TuesdayInGreensboro: Clemson, Pitt, N.C. State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Notre Dame (Clemson and Pitt escape if Georgia Tech's NCAA appeal is denied).
My Top 10 pic.twitter.com/GLDX4PKykk— Tymir Q Brown (@TymirQ) January 11, 2020
@packswimdive Mckaley Goldblum Commits to NC State https://t.co/3qDvBGTzgm— CollegeSwimming (@collegeswimnews) January 12, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from North Carolina State University 🗣‼️🏈🔥 #ALLGOD💯 @WestAthletics18 @RivalsCampDPP @BDunnsports pic.twitter.com/uLScuwEFtN— Nykelius Johnson (@NykeliusJohnson) January 11, 2020
Proud to announce that I received an offer from NC State! @CoachMoroz @EHSfootball1839 @CoachGarrisonOL pic.twitter.com/bsHJNeZUg3— Logan Taylor (@LoganTa43356342) January 11, 2020
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook