{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 07:15:01 -0600') }}

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 13.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Divisional Round

• Charlotte Obseerver — From Charlotte to NC State to LSU, Thaddeus Moss has ‘got some real dirtbag to him’

• South Bend Tribune — Notre Dame hits ugly milestones in ugly loss to North Carolina

• Technician — Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, NC State’s first

• Technician — North Carolina lawmakers push NCAA reform

• Technician — Women’s basketball rebounds from first loss, runs past Notre Dame

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame

• GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State breezes by Notre Dame in 34-point road victory

• GoPack.com — NC State picks up two ranked wins on final day at Orlando Invitational

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

