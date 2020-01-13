Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 13.

Made some NOISE in South Bend today 🤩 #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/leG1OjCKrb

We said the #Bounceback would be real! Proud of our @PackWomensBball #GoPack #WeWin 🐺🏀♥️ https://t.co/DYAAiaDXHh

Great bounce back game for the Wolfpack Women’s basketball. Go Pack 💯💪🏾

That’s our Player of the Week! @ecunane_ with her 9th double-double of the season against Notre Dame. #Naismith2020 https://t.co/x5IHKuXOo5

We’ve had post-W ice cream and post-W doughnuts this season. What’s next, @WolfpackWes ?! pic.twitter.com/MVujCgJSaM

Updated ACC ... Duke 5-0, FSU/UL 4-1, BC(!)/UVa/VT(!!) 3-2, GT 3-3, Clemson/The U/NCSU/Pitt/Cuse 2-3, ND/UNC/WF 1-4 #TuesdayInGreensboro : Clemson, Pitt, N.C. State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Notre Dame (Clemson and Pitt escape if Georgia Tech's NCAA appeal is denied).

Blessed to receive a offer from North Carolina State University 🗣‼️🏈🔥 #ALLGOD 💯 @WestAthletics18 @RivalsCampDPP @BDunnsports pic.twitter.com/uLScuwEFtN

Proud to announce that I received an offer from NC State! @CoachMoroz @EHSfootball1839 @CoachGarrisonOL pic.twitter.com/bsHJNeZUg3

