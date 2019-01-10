The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 10
Headlines
• Greensboro News-Record — HSXtra.com Basketball: Scouting Carmel Christian at Greensboro Day
• Fayetteville Observer — Five takeaways from UNC’s win at N.C. State
• Technician — What we've learned from NC State through two ACC games
• Technician — Women's basketball seeks 16th straight win against Pitt
• Technician — Pack wrestling hosts Brown in inaugural PNC match
Tweets of the day
PNC Arena was amazing last night #WPN. Not the outcome we ultimately wanted, but we’re grateful for the incredible environment and we’ll continue to grow and learn. We’ve turned our focus to Pittsburgh and hope the building will be as electric on Saturday afternoon. Go Pack!— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) January 9, 2019
Adding a miracle to the team. Baby Rodón will be making an appearance next season. 📸:@aladywithalensphotography pic.twitter.com/5dweMm0aRd— Carlos Rodón (@Carlos_Rodon55) January 9, 2019
Check out the launch of our NEW podcast🎙 'RELATIONSHIP STATUS' premiering January 16, 2019 at 9pm with 2x NBA Champion Josh Powell @JP21Reasons and Creator of CheMinistry Chanel Scott @chanelnicolescott. pic.twitter.com/g6WQnLkJrz— CheMinistry (@CheMinistry) January 9, 2019
Another preseason top-25 ranking for the @NCStateBaseball squad as the Pack checks in at No. 21 in the Perfect Game Preseason Poll.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 10, 2019
📰 https://t.co/yNaSELfsdi#GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/SAnBSaq14w
