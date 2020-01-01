The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 1
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Report: NC State expected to hire Tim Beck as offensive coordinator
• The Wolfpacker — Future NC State players play well at 48th annual John Wall Invite
• Charlotte Observer — Which players made the Charlotte Observer All-Decade high school football team?
• Charlotte Observer — The Observer’s All-Decade team of Charlotte’s best high school football players — Defense
• Charlotte Observer — The Observer’s All-Decade team of Charlotte’s best high school football players — Offense
• Technician — Wolfpack to play first home ACC game of season in new year
• Technician — Top 19 NC State moments of 2019: 1-7
Tweets of the day
Texas QB Sam Ehlinger says not much has changed since Tim Beck was demoted.— Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 29, 2019
“From developing me as a freshman all the way until now, all credit is due to him. I love him to death.” #HookEm
Happy New Year! Yes, we’re open. As usual, Wednesday is DATE NIGHT. Best wishes for a great 2020! pic.twitter.com/CQPMF0CSbm— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) January 1, 2020
Happy Birthday @gill_trenton !! #1Pack1Goal | #Family pic.twitter.com/nThbslyQdR— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 1, 2020
Jim Delany right now on ESPN: "A movement to 8 [teams in the playoff] is not imminent."— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 1, 2020
I'll have a deeper dive tomorrow on https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU as Delany's tenure ends today.
——
