The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star junior guard M.J. Rice’s recruitment ‘has an ACC vibe’
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker postgame reflections podcast: NC State at Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s win at Boston College
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC pulls major upset over No. 4 NC State in women’s basketball
• Technician — Men’s basketball looks to even season series against Syracuse in weeknight rematch
• Technician — NC State men’s tennis continues to struggle against top-ranked teams
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s soccer returns to field with win over Old Dominion
• Technician — Tar Heels continue to plague Pack women’s basketball, winning for third straight year
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer opens season with 2-0 win over Old Dominion
Tweets Of The Day
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson named 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Yearhttps://t.co/5q7nMgvkPv pic.twitter.com/urow76DPK0— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 7, 2021
One former NC State player in tonight’s Super Bowl. https://t.co/9XBcVxIQfV— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 7, 2021
RT if someone from your school just won the Super Bowl! 🙌🏆 pic.twitter.com/sO0QWfopDC— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 8, 2021
Former Pack guard on the move again. https://t.co/wCNaiEVxsH— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 7, 2021
MJ Rice with 27 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists today. NC State, Providence, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, among others who have offered. pic.twitter.com/H7r4q42kQl— jake lieberman (@jakelieberman2) February 6, 2021
Shakeel Moore is a special athlete, covers a lot ground to get up and block this 3PA vs. BC— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) February 7, 2021
Moore: 3.3 steals, 0.7 blocks per 40 minutes this season, ranks 9th nationally in steal rate (4.7%) pic.twitter.com/eX0yJF2uWK
ACC hoops standings through 2/6— Matthew Gutierrez (@MatthewGut21) February 7, 2021
1. UVa (9-1)
2. FSU (6-2)
3. VT (8-3)
4. L'ville (6-3)
5. N Carolina (7-4)
6. Georgia Tech (5-4)
7. Clemson (6-5)
8. Pitt (5-5)
9. Duke (5-5)
10. Syracuse (4-5)
11. NC State (4-6)
12. Notre Dame (4-7)
13. Miami (3-10)
14. Wake (2-8)
15. BC (1-7)
NC State will remain a No. 1 seed despite today's loss. Although the Wolfpack are now the most vulnerable of the top seeds. UNC makes a huge jump to get into the field as the last team in. Wake Forest also gets back in. The ACC and The Bubble are almost synonymous these days.— Charlie Creme (@CharlieCreme) February 7, 2021
FINAL: NCSU 2, ODU 0#GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/Nrc5KrQYKh— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) February 7, 2021
NC State commit Robert Evans impressing this morning with a heater up to 88 with late run. Tunnels with a CH 78-80 and a bigger breaking ball in the low 70s.— PBR North Carolina (@PrepBaseballNC) February 7, 2021
Low effort, easy out of the hand. @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/bCe0YgnZgE
Video Of The Day
🎥 Back in the win column.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 7, 2021
NC State vs Boston College Recap pic.twitter.com/JOjlJUaT93
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook