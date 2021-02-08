 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 8
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-08 07:28:42 -0600') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 8

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 8.



Former NC State Wolfpack football lineman Ted Larsen
Former NC State lineman Ted Larsen was part of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win Sunday. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Four-star junior guard M.J. Rice’s recruitment ‘has an ACC vibe’

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker postgame reflections podcast: NC State at Boston College

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s win at Boston College

• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC pulls major upset over No. 4 NC State in women’s basketball

• Technician — Men’s basketball looks to even season series against Syracuse in weeknight rematch

• Technician — NC State men’s tennis continues to struggle against top-ranked teams

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s soccer returns to field with win over Old Dominion

• Technician — Tar Heels continue to plague Pack women’s basketball, winning for third straight year

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer opens season with 2-0 win over Old Dominion

• GoPack.com — No. 4 Wolfpack comes up short to Tar Heels

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}