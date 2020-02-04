The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 4
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Signing day preview
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s offensive line in 2019
• The Wolfpacker — Linebacker Raneiria Dillworth breaks down his top 5 & commitment timeline
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star OL Michael Gonzalez is a Wolfpack target
• Technician — Commentary: Don’t give u[ on NC State men’s basketball
• Technician — Men’s basketball set for scrappy showdown at Miami
• Technician — Women’s basketball continue to roll into final stretch of season
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane featured on Wooden Award late season top 20 list
• GoPack.com — Salzer and Shipp lead Pack on day one of Sea Best Invitational
Tweets Of The Day
We spy 🐺🏀 in the first @ncaawbb Top 16 reveal!#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/VcUAwM5Wfz— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 4, 2020
UPDATED BRACKETOLOGY: https://t.co/himXKz12s5— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 3, 2020
No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville, Oregon
No. 2 seeds: UConn, Stanford, NC State, Oregon State
Last 4 in: Nebraska, Old Dominion, St. John's, Ohio State pic.twitter.com/lCUZenxwfT
#BigSmile stays making moves.— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 4, 2020
Congrats to @ecunane_, who is one of 20 players to be named to the @WoodenAward Late Season Watch List!
More: https://t.co/GSoF3S86T6#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/6iHrvllnse
NC State signee Josh Hall picked for prestigious all-star game: https://t.co/F4AWTD8r51— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 3, 2020
AGTG!🙏🏽 Thank you for these Blessings❗️I Will Be Focusing on these five schools! 👀 @kiki50671390 @GlennFootball14 @DonCallahanIC @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/vehggfSSyQ— Raneiria Dillworth #8 (@Raneiria8) February 3, 2020
Feb 5th 🙌🏾🐺 pic.twitter.com/DW4P7eskhb— Josh Crabtree (@jcrabtree34) February 3, 2020
It’s Position Power Rankings week at @d1baseball! We kick it off with our list of the top 30 catchers in college baseball, headlined by @NCStateBaseball’s Patrick Bailey. Find out who else made the cut:https://t.co/tult5O6ySl pic.twitter.com/q5OwmHQXXt— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) February 3, 2020
Wolfpack offers local product Jabril McNeill, younger brother of Pack DT Alim. https://t.co/KQY03JCwM7— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 3, 2020
The problem is the ACC as much as it is NC State. Too many pitfall possibilities . https://t.co/kTaxF0TTvm— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 4, 2020
Excited to welcome Amelia Rajecki to the Pack Family!— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) February 3, 2020
📰: https://t.co/qO8qjCsZyk#GoPack🐺🐺🎾 pic.twitter.com/7rYlZOGe0r
Video Of Thee Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook