The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 26

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s pre-spring projected NC State depth chart: Defense

• The Wolfpacker — UNC’s Garrison Brooks delivers NC State key setback

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: North Carolina 85, NC State 79

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Charley Wiles excited about new challenge at NC State

• Associated Press — NC State stumbles in Chapel Hill, falls 85-79

• Raleigh News & Observer — There’s nothing wrong with North Carolina that NC State can’t fix

• Raleigh News & Observer — Kevin Keatts looks for the positives in NC State’s loss at UNC

• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC beats NC State at home, completing the season sweep

• Burlington Times-News — Hark the sound

• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: State falls on its face, loses to Carolina again in a fading rivalry

• Technician — Markell Johnson’s inconsistencies a microcosm of the team’s struggles

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. UNC-Chapel Hill

• Technician — Men’s basketball struggles with Tar Heels again, loses second straight

• Technician — Women’s basketball takes on Syracuse on Senior Night

• Technician — Commentary: Future could be bright for NC State basketball fans

• Technician — Men’s swimming team looking for its sixth straight ACC championship

• GoPack.com — Pack falls short against Tar Heels, 85-79

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 blanks UNCW, improves to 8-0 on the season

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle finishes #3 in final NWCA Coaches Poll

• GoPack.com — NC State men set for ACC Championship

• GoPack.com — Softball hosts Blue Devils for midweek matchup

