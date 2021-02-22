 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 22
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 09:07:58 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 22

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 22.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State is among the teams recruiting Tyler Nickel the hardest

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s basketball win at Wake Forest

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State gets revenge over UNC in women’s basketball as Brown-Turner led a blow-out win

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery from NC State women’s basketball victory over UNC in Play4Kay game

• Fayetteville Observer — Local four-star ’22 forward De’Ante Green names his top six schools

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball gets revenge on Tar Heels, wins annual Play4Kay game

• Technician — Wolfpack women place second, post record-breaking swims at ACC Championships

• Technician — Pack men’s tennis opens conference play with a pair of dominant wins

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s golf comes in fifth overall at Seminole Intercollegiate

• Technician — No. 11 NC State baseball takes doubleheader against Davidson to start season

• Technician — Softball takeaways: new faces in new places performing well, team still has room to grow

• Technician — Baseball comes out hot in opening day win over Davidson

• Technician — NC State finishes as top-1o scorer at NCAA Qualifiers

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 opens season with doubleheader sweep over Davidson

• GoPack.com — No. 4 Wolfpack beats Tar Heels in 2021 #Play4Kay Game

• GoPack.com — No. 17 Wolfpack defeats Notre Dame to start ACC play 2-0

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}