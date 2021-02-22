The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 22
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 22.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State is among the teams recruiting Tyler Nickel the hardest
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s basketball win at Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State gets revenge over UNC in women’s basketball as Brown-Turner led a blow-out win
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery from NC State women’s basketball victory over UNC in Play4Kay game
• Fayetteville Observer — Local four-star ’22 forward De’Ante Green names his top six schools
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball gets revenge on Tar Heels, wins annual Play4Kay game
• Technician — Wolfpack women place second, post record-breaking swims at ACC Championships
• Technician — Pack men’s tennis opens conference play with a pair of dominant wins
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s golf comes in fifth overall at Seminole Intercollegiate
• Technician — No. 11 NC State baseball takes doubleheader against Davidson to start season
• Technician — Softball takeaways: new faces in new places performing well, team still has room to grow
• Technician — Baseball comes out hot in opening day win over Davidson
• Technician — NC State finishes as top-1o scorer at NCAA Qualifiers
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 opens season with doubleheader sweep over Davidson
• GoPack.com — No. 4 Wolfpack beats Tar Heels in 2021 #Play4Kay Game
• GoPack.com — No. 17 Wolfpack defeats Notre Dame to start ACC play 2-0
Tweets Of The Day
#Play4Kay W.— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 21, 2021
Rivalry W.
10th home W.
All the above.
FINAL:
🐺 82
🐏 63#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/12fEzxgk3t
A little surprise for my @PackWomensBball girls after the big win 😘@TaylorKoenen still loves me. pic.twitter.com/UTYS9NPE7o— Aislinn Konig (@acekonig) February 21, 2021
Final 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/i0u2a8zRMr— De'Ante Green (@DeAnteGreen35) February 21, 2021
6'1 2021 Breon Pass (Reidsville HS/NC State Commit)— Reidsville Basketball (@ReidsvilleBB) February 21, 2021
PPG: 34.5
RPG: 12.8
APG: 5.4
SPG: 2.1
BPG: 1.5
3-FG: 54%
2-FG: 79%
FT: 90%
10-1 regular season, 7-0 conference pic.twitter.com/uzsPyaj1Im
Nothing better than a pair of wins on Opening Day.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 22, 2021
📰https://t.co/qriaB4gQMV pic.twitter.com/EIpfavp8TZ
High-fives all around – NC State Baseball won and you get to take home a $3 burrito with the purchase of a drink (this Wednesday). Cheers to starting a winning streak! pic.twitter.com/yyomi3t9Vp— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 22, 2021
You knock off UCLA in the Final Four, a huge, memorable win, but it's not the title. How did NC State refocus, and what was it like winning a national title?— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 21, 2021
You can hear Monte Towe's full interview with @ScottWood15 on the Field of 68's Youtube Channel: https://t.co/t0gGFDDdSS pic.twitter.com/Nn79Y4U8O5
Want to thank @usabasketball for this opportunity of letting me represent my Country and showing what I can do on and off the court and playing with alot of vets and Learning appreciate it had to much fun 💪🏾💯🏀— CAT (@catbarber1994) February 21, 2021
Video Of The Day
——
