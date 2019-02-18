The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 18
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — RCS Los Angeles: NC State commit Ben Finley
• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State club hockey team wins conference title with 4-2 win over Virginia
• Technician — Wolfpack offense shines despite revolving outfielders in opening series
• Technician — No. 12 Wolfpack prepares for sold out game against No. 6 Notre Dame
• Technician — Men's tennis pushes past Monarchs
• Technician — NC State Softball unable to break skid against Wisconsin
• Technician — McArthur’s grand slam solidifies comeback, Pack sweeps Bucknell
• GoPack.com — Grand Slam Opening Weekend for No. 21 #Pack9
• GoPack.com — No. 21 NC State Defeats Old Dominion, 6-1
• GoPack.com — Pack in First Place After One Round of Puerto Rico Classic
• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf In Fifth After Opening Round Of Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Closes Out ACC/B1G Challenge With 6-3 Loss To Wisconsin
Tweets of the day
For all confused by the post-game tweet, here it is in YP form. NC State’s results at Duke since 1988.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 17, 2019
Jim Valvano is indeed the last NC State coach to beat Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium pic.twitter.com/3KafbeGt99
Proud to say I have received an offer from NC STATE UNIVERSITY #WOLFPACK @NCStateFootball pic.twitter.com/2v5ktsy3ak— BIG Keyy 55 (@KeyshawnHunter) February 16, 2019
Kelvin Harmon made the most of his targets at NC State and will now look to do the same in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/OLWBCVyk0q— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 13, 2019
Video of the day
GRAND SLAM! @ncstatebaseball goes from trailing by 1 to up by 3 thanks to this blast from @lawsonmcarthur!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 17, 2019
Watch live: https://t.co/S0RcvMX3zZ // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/jQjcfSc6Ft
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook