Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 07:20:31 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 18

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — RCS Los Angeles: NC State commit Ben Finley

• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State club hockey team wins conference title with 4-2 win over Virginia

• Technician — Wolfpack offense shines despite revolving outfielders in opening series

• Technician — No. 12 Wolfpack prepares for sold out game against No. 6 Notre Dame

• Technician — Men's tennis pushes past Monarchs

• Technician — NC State Softball unable to break skid against Wisconsin

• Technician — McArthur’s grand slam solidifies comeback, Pack sweeps Bucknell

• GoPack.com — Grand Slam Opening Weekend for No. 21 #Pack9

• GoPack.com — No. 21 NC State Defeats Old Dominion, 6-1

• GoPack.com — Pack in First Place After One Round of Puerto Rico Classic

• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf In Fifth After Opening Round Of Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Closes Out ACC/B1G Challenge With 6-3 Loss To Wisconsin

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

