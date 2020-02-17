The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 17
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's loss at Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Boston College 71, NC State 68
• The Wolfpacker — NC State comes up short at Boston College, 71-68
• Raleigh News & Observer — Late sequence leaves NC State at a loss and Kevin Keatts looking for an explanation
• Charlotte Observer — Here are area conference tournament pairings, updated NCISAA state playoff results
• Charlotte Observer — Mallard Creek football coach Mike Palmieri leaving for out-of-state position
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Forty Three
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Completes Sweep Over James Madison With 11-2 Win
• GoPack.com — Pack Falls Short at BC
• GoPack.com — Paxton Leads the Pack on Day One of Puerto Rico Classic
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Boston College
• Technician — Pack men’s basketball steps out in key game at Boston College
• Technician — Pack men’s tennis faults in three ranked matchups at indoor championship
• Technician — NC State baseball explodes for 11 runs, completes sweep of James Madison
• Technician — Women’s basketball drops second straight home game in loss to Georgia Tech
• Technician —By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Georgia Tech
• Technician — Pack softball struggles in tough loss to Illinois
Tweets of the day
Video of the day
