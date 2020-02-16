The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Five takeaways from NC State wrestling’s win over Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Boston College
• Raleigh News & Observer — Carolina Hurricanes to host 2020-21 NHL Stadium Series outdoor game at NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Not all ACC games count the same for NC State Wolfpack
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack eyes more good road work
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s tennis nabs two wins in Texas Saturday
• Technician — Wolfpack sweeps Saturday doubleheader with big win over Illinois
• Technician — Gymnastics pulls through tri-meet with a remarkable floor performance
• Technician — 5-run eighth inning solidifies comeback for NC State baseball
• Technician — Men’s basketball looking for momentum at Boston College
• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to bounce back against Yellow Jackets
• GoPack.com — Sold out: #4 NC State hosts Georgia Tech Sunday afternoon
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack down pair of Big Ten opponents
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack earns comeback win over Dukes, clinches series
• GoPack.com — Carter-Finley to serve as host of Stadium Series game for Carolina Hurricanes
Tweets Of The Day
Can confirm the Hurricanes will be hosting a Stadium Series game next winter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Date and opponent to be determined. Official announcement coming during tonight’s outdoor game in Colorado Springs.— Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) February 15, 2020
We're having the neighbors over.@Canes, @NHL to host 2021 #StadiumSeries at Carter-Finley— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 16, 2020
Read more ➡️: https://t.co/4v5QFc4msy pic.twitter.com/7xNH1jARqh
NC State is up to a 4.5 pt favorite at Boston College.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) February 16, 2020
The Wolfpack have won their last 6 games as a road favorite. 6-0 ATS in that same time span too.
The Wolfs old friend Wisky jumped back into Q1 last night. That helps.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 16, 2020
But State needs to tack on a Duke/FSU Q1 win and then not crap out in Greensboro.
Indiana last year was an example of a Q1-heavy team that was punished for going 0-1 in its conference tourney https://t.co/symYazkzX5
Final Score:— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) February 15, 2020
The Heritage School - 69
Creekside Christian - 33
Maclean Hoekwater - 19pts 5ast 5reb (8-12 fg)
Connor Thompson - 16pts 3ast (7-9 fg)
Ebenezer Dowuona - 15pts 7reb 4blk (6-9 fg)
Ju’wel Wilson - 14pts 4reb 3ast (4-4 fg)@coachrome4 @THS_HawksMBB @CowetaScore https://t.co/aeHeLiMvUf
Who's ready? pic.twitter.com/3NsNFQVCVS— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 16, 2020
First collegiate hit ➡️ first collegiate RBI. pic.twitter.com/7YcZij6EST— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 16, 2020
Things we learned today:— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) February 16, 2020
- Don't underestimate Sam Russ
- Logan Morris is a baller (still)
- Tatyana Forbes is on fire (still)
- It's pretty great playing at home.
Although let's be honest....we pretty much already knew all of those.
🔗 https://t.co/elPwB4Xni2 pic.twitter.com/GRjw87hsv5
Two wins in Texas.— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) February 16, 2020
Next up: ACC play.#GoPack🐺🐺🎾https://t.co/SoJOAQ3Wk7
🚨 national record alert 🚨— Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) February 15, 2020
David Curtiss goes 19.42 in the 50 free. Chops down Ryan Murphy's 19.54. Wow. pic.twitter.com/8HNzsWhMws
VIdeo Of The Day
See y'all at Carter-Finley pic.twitter.com/ve8j4dGZPY— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 16, 2020
——
