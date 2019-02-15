Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 15

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 15.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Wolfpack gets crucial ACC win

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Junior post player Jaylon Gibson

• The Wolfpacker — NC State roster still poised for success in 2019-20

• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s the middle of February, so it must be time for NC State, Duke and UNC to play baseball

• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State baseball player David Guthrie gets NBA All-Star Game whistle

• WRAL.com — Former Wolfpack forward Avie Lester leads NRCA, daughter to success

• Technician — Wolfpack to face steep challenge against Duke

• GoPack.com — Baseball season preview: #Pack9 to open season Friday

• GoPack.com — #Rivalryweek: No. 10 @Packwrestle travels to No. 13 UNC Friday

• GoPack.com — Track and field heads to Virginia Tech Classic, JDL DM Invitational

