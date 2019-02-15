The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Wolfpack gets crucial ACC win
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Junior post player Jaylon Gibson
• The Wolfpacker — NC State roster still poised for success in 2019-20
• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s the middle of February, so it must be time for NC State, Duke and UNC to play baseball
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State baseball player David Guthrie gets NBA All-Star Game whistle
• WRAL.com — Former Wolfpack forward Avie Lester leads NRCA, daughter to success
• Technician — Wolfpack to face steep challenge against Duke
• GoPack.com — Baseball season preview: #Pack9 to open season Friday
• GoPack.com — #Rivalryweek: No. 10 @Packwrestle travels to No. 13 UNC Friday
• GoPack.com — Track and field heads to Virginia Tech Classic, JDL DM Invitational
Tweets of the day
The concern with Bryce is his knee.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 14, 2019
And NC State will be on lockdown until Saturday. Even then, answers will be scarce https://t.co/OArI3USFe7
Roses are red,— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) February 14, 2019
And belong in a vase.
If you love ACC hoops
Thank Everett Case.#ACCValentines
NC State had 7 players drafted last season. That’s two more than UNC, Duke, and Wake Forest COMBINED! #WPN pic.twitter.com/DUXOkAdTka— Wolfpack Recruits (@StateByAMillion) February 14, 2019
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts courtside for this one pic.twitter.com/zAOWkLnGVi— Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) February 15, 2019
⚾️ is BACK‼️— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 15, 2019
It’s #Gameday 🐺👏@NCAACWS @PackAthletics #GoPack // #Pack9 pic.twitter.com/TpsQqmp6Gv
The ACC has announced our future conference matchups for the next 3 seasons pic.twitter.com/zYeJ5ApESx— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 14, 2019
Video of the day
🎥 Recap of Syracuse win pic.twitter.com/8GjiiDr4Wd— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 15, 2019
——
