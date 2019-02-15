Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 15.

The concern with Bryce is his knee. And NC State will be on lockdown until Saturday. Even then, answers will be scarce https://t.co/OArI3USFe7

Roses are red, And belong in a vase. If you love ACC hoops Thank Everett Case. #ACCValentines

NC State had 7 players drafted last season. That’s two more than UNC, Duke, and Wake Forest COMBINED! #WPN pic.twitter.com/DUXOkAdTka

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts courtside for this one pic.twitter.com/zAOWkLnGVi

The ACC has announced our future conference matchups for the next 3 seasons pic.twitter.com/zYeJ5ApESx

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook