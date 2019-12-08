Counterpoint to mojo bit is that the Pack is 2-1 at LJVMC and 4-1 overall vs Wake Forest since Keatts became HC. His only loss was the Pack's first game last year without @kells_2017



Not disputing the 30-year history, but Keatts' teams have done well against the Deacs. https://t.co/iQD6ipGXZn