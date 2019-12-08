News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 09:29:14 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 8

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Dec. 8.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win at Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Pack savors ACC road win in Winston-Salem

• The Wolfpacker — Audi/video reel: NC State gets ACC road win

• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State win ends with ‘scary’ fall for Jericole Hellems

• Raleigh News and Observer — Gap between resurgent UNC and rebuilding NC State as big as Saturday’s final score

• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest gets turned over in loss to Wolfpack

• Greensboro News and Record — NC State flips the script in Wake Forest’s Joel Coliseum

• Burlington Times News — House call for NC State

• Technician — Red=hot shooting powers Pack men’s basketball to first ACC win

• Technician — Wolfpack suffers final degrading loss to end disappointing season

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Wake Forest

• GoPack.com — Balanced scoring attack guides Pack to win at Wake Forest

• GoPack.com — Hayden and Trent Hidlay place second at Cliff Keen Invite

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack posts solid starts to season at Boston College opener, JDL Kick-Off Classic

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

