The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Dec. 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win at Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Pack savors ACC road win in Winston-Salem
• The Wolfpacker — Audi/video reel: NC State gets ACC road win
• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State win ends with ‘scary’ fall for Jericole Hellems
• Raleigh News and Observer — Gap between resurgent UNC and rebuilding NC State as big as Saturday’s final score
• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest gets turned over in loss to Wolfpack
• Greensboro News and Record — NC State flips the script in Wake Forest’s Joel Coliseum
• Burlington Times News — House call for NC State
• Technician — Red=hot shooting powers Pack men’s basketball to first ACC win
• Technician — Wolfpack suffers final degrading loss to end disappointing season
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Wake Forest
• GoPack.com — Balanced scoring attack guides Pack to win at Wake Forest
• GoPack.com — Hayden and Trent Hidlay place second at Cliff Keen Invite
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack posts solid starts to season at Boston College opener, JDL Kick-Off Classic
Tweets of the day
Jericole Hellems has been taken to Baptist Hospital for precautionary reasons for a lower back injury and possibl concussion. WFU head coach Danny Manning begins his press conference by expressing his prayers and thoughts for Hellems.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 7, 2019
The scene here. pic.twitter.com/ydLCUvO8EH— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) December 7, 2019
NC State at WFU game coverage:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 7, 2019
Notebook: https://t.co/ccSFE0Mfss
Quick hits: https://t.co/CMrCBl5Wru
Audio/video: https://t.co/e575MpGx07
Game story: https://t.co/0nPIScGUoW
Statistics: https://t.co/kn2uAdmXOD pic.twitter.com/XI0loP3fZR
Counterpoint to mojo bit is that the Pack is 2-1 at LJVMC and 4-1 overall vs Wake Forest since Keatts became HC. His only loss was the Pack's first game last year without @kells_2017— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) December 8, 2019
Not disputing the 30-year history, but Keatts' teams have done well against the Deacs. https://t.co/iQD6ipGXZn
🍨 🍦 Road Win!!!!— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) December 7, 2019
Best fans in the country! #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/WHnGlbQeKd— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 7, 2019
N.C. State beats Wake Forest 91-82.— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) December 7, 2019
Deacs drop to 5-5, 0-2 and have lost 3 straight. 19 turnovers today, 39 in last two games. Brandon Childress scored 30. Have a week off and then it doesn't get any easier with Xavier.
🐺🤼♂️ | RECAP: @PackWrestle has four podium finishes at the 2019 Cliff Keen Invitational. Hayden (157) and Trent (184) Hidlay both place second, Thomas Bullard (165) was third and Tariq Wilson (141) seventh.https://t.co/V2SvP12IRL— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 8, 2019
Really impressive 8-4 win for undefeated redshirt frosh Trent @hoagieboyhidlay over Taylor Lujan, who was also undefeated and seeded ahead of Hidlay. Both Trent and Hayden Hidlay (@Hidlaymania) are in the finals at Vegas for @PackWrestle— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) December 7, 2019
Eli Drinkwitz initially dismissed questions about Arkansas as "fake news," then left the door wide open.— Kyle Deckelbaum (@KATVKyle) December 8, 2019
"Every opportunity, I owe it to my family to see if that's something that we're interested in."
Read more: https://t.co/iHdsrjCWiU pic.twitter.com/MergJxShEV
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook