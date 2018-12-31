Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

GATOR BOWL WATCH PARTY tonight, 7:30. #NCSU vs the #Aggies of Texas A&M. ***1/2 PRICE PIZZA - 1/2 PRICE PIZZA - 1/2 PRICE PIZZA*** during the game. Watch the game at Amedeo’s. #GoPack #NCState #Raleigh #WPN Dine in only. pic.twitter.com/x0xpOlTQ2N

The ACC list of double-digit win seasons, in YP form. (FSU/Bobby Bowden 👀) pic.twitter.com/n7OQ4AyXgB

We are 13-0 tonight, but when @accwbb play begins on Jan. 3, we have a new record: 0-0. #GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/QpUUyUrrUL

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook