{{ timeAgo('2018-12-31 08:51:10 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 31

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State vs. Texas A&M

• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: Cameron Thomas at City of Palms

• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 9

• Raleigh News & Observer — N.C. State’s Dave Doeren: ‘ I’d rather talk about the guys that are playing’

• Raleigh News & Observer — A ‘completely different’ NC State program aims for a piece of history

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State gets energized for Gator Bowl

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football meets the ‘Dream Team’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Shockers: Richt retires, Diaz takes over at Miami

• Fayetteville Observer — Staff changes don’t disrupt N.C. State’s bowl preparation

• Fayetteville Observer — Decision to skip Gator Bowl by stars creates special homecoming for Wolfpack duo

• Durham Herald-Sun — NC State’s Finley looks back at his time with the Wolfpack

• Durham Herald-Sun — Triangle Ten: The 10 most influential people in Triangle sports in 2018

• Technician — Women's basketball wraps up nonconference play at 13-0 with win over Davidson

• Technician — Pack wrestling goes 3-1 at South Beach Duals

• Technician — Top 18 NC State sports moments in 2018 part three: Moments 1-6

• Technician — Top 18 moments for NC State sports in 2018: Moments 7-12

• Technician — Top 18 NC State sports moments in 2018 part one: Moments 13-18

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Remains Perfect with 30-Point Win over Davidson

• GoPack.com — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Final Preparations

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Downs #22 Utah Valley and Indiana in Florida

Tweets of the day

——

