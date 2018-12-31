The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 31
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State vs. Texas A&M
• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: Cameron Thomas at City of Palms
• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 9
• Raleigh News & Observer — N.C. State’s Dave Doeren: ‘ I’d rather talk about the guys that are playing’
• Raleigh News & Observer — A ‘completely different’ NC State program aims for a piece of history
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State gets energized for Gator Bowl
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football meets the ‘Dream Team’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Shockers: Richt retires, Diaz takes over at Miami
• Fayetteville Observer — Staff changes don’t disrupt N.C. State’s bowl preparation
• Fayetteville Observer — Decision to skip Gator Bowl by stars creates special homecoming for Wolfpack duo
• Durham Herald-Sun — NC State’s Finley looks back at his time with the Wolfpack
• Durham Herald-Sun — Triangle Ten: The 10 most influential people in Triangle sports in 2018
• Technician — Women's basketball wraps up nonconference play at 13-0 with win over Davidson
• Technician — Pack wrestling goes 3-1 at South Beach Duals
• Technician — Top 18 NC State sports moments in 2018 part three: Moments 1-6
• Technician — Top 18 moments for NC State sports in 2018: Moments 7-12
• Technician — Top 18 NC State sports moments in 2018 part one: Moments 13-18
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Remains Perfect with 30-Point Win over Davidson
• GoPack.com — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Final Preparations
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Downs #22 Utah Valley and Indiana in Florida
