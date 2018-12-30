The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 30
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State vs. Texas A&M
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 97-64 win over Loyola (Md.)
• Raleigh News & Observer — The difference between 6-6 and 9-3 for NC State? Look at the kicking game
• Raleigh News & Observer — No. 20 NC State handles Loyola (Md.) in final warmup for ACC play
• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: Wolfpack feeling good, but the road gets tougher
• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack better rested in 2018 with freshman Dunn handling kicks
• GoPack.com — Pack Goes for Win No. 10 in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Downs #13 Purdue 27-13, Falls on Criteria to #18 Wyoming
• GoPack.com — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Golf & Giving Back
Tweets of the day
NC State at No. 27.https://t.co/qohLRv4tq0— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 29, 2018
BREWSTER GOT IT DONE.— Holiday Invitational (@JohnWallHoliday) December 30, 2018
DAVID WEST BRACKET CHAMPS.#TheJohnWall pic.twitter.com/cdVPaQ2uZC
🗣️ YOUR DAVID WEST ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM— Holiday Invitational (@JohnWallHoliday) December 30, 2018
1. Jaden Bradley (@CannonMBB)
2. Nimari Burnett (@prolificprep)
3. Alonzo Gaffney (Brewster)
4. Greg Gantt (Trinity)
5. Jalen Lecque (Brewster)
6. KJ Marshall (Trinity)
7. DJ Nix (@CannonMBB)
8. Bryce Waterman (@VES_Bishops)#TheJohnWall pic.twitter.com/5F6DYl9uxJ
Game coverage from last night:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 29, 2018
Notebook: https://t.co/PaDNcyqC4Q
Video reel: https://t.co/7DyMz0atu9
Audio: https://t.co/7V98tza9r6
Game story: https://t.co/KXauCZXA4n
Box score: https://t.co/qAe8geXnLQ pic.twitter.com/ET6DCmAdUL
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook