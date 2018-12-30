Ticker
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 30

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State vs. Texas A&M

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 97-64 win over Loyola (Md.)

• Raleigh News & Observer — The difference between 6-6 and 9-3 for NC State? Look at the kicking game

• Raleigh News & Observer — No. 20 NC State handles Loyola (Md.) in final warmup for ACC play

• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: Wolfpack feeling good, but the road gets tougher

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack better rested in 2018 with freshman Dunn handling kicks

• GoPack.com — Pack Goes for Win No. 10 in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Downs #13 Purdue 27-13, Falls on Criteria to #18 Wyoming

• GoPack.com — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Golf & Giving Back

• GoPack.com — Unbeaten #9 Wolfpack Hosts Davidson Sunday

{{ article.author_name }}