• The Wolfpacker — What to watch between now and Wednesday for NC State football recruiting
• Jackets Online — Could the Griffin family connection lead this four-star RB to Atlanta?
• Raleigh News and Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 7
• Technician — Wolfpack stays undefeated with big comeback in Reynolds
• Technician — Wolfpack begins homestand against No. 8 Auburn
• GoPack.com — No. 7 @Packwrestle wins four of final five matches and downs No. 11 Nebraska
• New York Post — Giants’ B.J. Hill doesn’t care if you think he’s boring
• Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — Ron Cook: Samuels ‘sets up’ Steelers victory against Patriots
I know who I am, and I give thanks to the man..— XI.. (@JoshDowns_) December 17, 2018
Joshua 1:9..
He’s with me and that’s all I need🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TohNMkftU8
You couldn’t watch Jaylen Samuels at NC State and come away thinking anything but “that dude is going to be a good nfl player.”— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 17, 2018
Great team win tonight! Heinz Field y’all were amazing 💯 #HereWeGo— Jaylen Samuels (@JaySam1k) December 17, 2018
Extra effort. All day long. @JaySam1k is your @Hyundai Player of the Game. 👏 pic.twitter.com/rIA22xFSD1— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2018
#LIVE: Jaylen Samuels addresses the media after today’s big win vs. the Patriots. https://t.co/nZX91SvhW6— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2018
Best dual I’ve been to! See you guys in Jan! https://t.co/rQys0V3Qxo— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 17, 2018
Sunday was our Funday! #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/ZNJ22qzzYf— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 16, 2018
WHAT A FINISH! No. 7 @packwrestle trailed No. 11 Nebraska by 5 heading into the final bout, but @Iamtariqwilson recorded a tech fall to tie it up and ultimately earn the win for the Wolfpack!#GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/jCQoEEwWmR— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) December 16, 2018
NC State with @kedrickbingleyj pic.twitter.com/A3t2RI0O8l— James Bingley (@bingley_james) December 16, 2018
The 4-point near fall that sealed the deal! #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/Axw5SksSkp— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 16, 2018
