• The Wolfpacker — Roundtable: Who starts at quarterback?
• The Wolfpacker — Premium chat recap: Answering football questions from subscribers
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Michael Gonzalez eager to learn about various colleges
• Raleigh News & Observer — You have Spectrum cable, but you don’t have the ACC Network. Here’s why
• Raleigh News & Observer — Sizing up the Pack’s o-line
• Technician — Wolfpack falters in season opener, falls on the road
• GoPack.com — No. 21 Wolfpack comes up short in season opener at No. 15 South Carolina
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack promotes Dan Kalupski to assistant coach
• GoPack.com — Beyond the game plan: Des Kitchings
• NFL.com — Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers leaving undrafted label in the dust
Jakobi Meyers has played 155 offensive snaps through three preseason games. UDFA has caught 19 passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns over that span, in addition to a two-point conversion.— Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) August 23, 2019
Jakobi Meyers found out what happens when you run the wrong route for Tom Brady. #patriots #panthers #CARvsNE https://t.co/PsDIkSSy3F pic.twitter.com/zu2Rie600L— NESN (@NESN) August 23, 2019
Nice ball by Dwayne Haskins to Kelvin Harmon. Went back shoulder with the DB still over the top. Imagine this is more what Haskins was trying to do on that first INT in the Browns game #Redskins pic.twitter.com/2O1o5FDxBL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 23, 2019
They never did in college but Daniel Jones and Ryan Finley finally get to play against each other in the NFL preseason.— Jeff Gravley (@jgravleyWRAL) August 23, 2019
Jones: 9/11, 141 yds
Finley: 14-20, 155 yds@DukeFOOTBALL @PackFootball
🎥RB Evan Pryor showing why he is a Rivals100 prospect in the class of 2021 (and No. 3 RB in the nation).— Rivals (@Rivals) August 23, 2019
83 yd TD run early vs. Butler H.S. Game postponed late in 3rd Q! Resumes tonight at 5 PM. Butler leads Hough 14-7. @RivalsFriedman @CLTKickoffNight #CLTHSFB pic.twitter.com/JIeDGuEheK
That didn't take long...— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 22, 2019
Trea Turner's leadoff double extends his career-high on-base streak to 29 games. He's already come around to score.
(There still aren't any outs.)
TOP 1 // #Nats 1, Pirates 0 pic.twitter.com/YA5TaTlNqe
We've signed TE/FB Orson Charles and claimed OLB Dadi Nicolas and OL Tyler Jones.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 21, 2019
Redemption @AJCole90 😅 pic.twitter.com/LcMAEjdDO5— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 22, 2019
When you pick an all-time ACC team and it doesn’t include Torry Holt or Philip Rivers pic.twitter.com/xpaMd1WWi9— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 22, 2019
15 schools. 1 home.— ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 22, 2019
🚨 WE. ARE. LIVE! 🚨 #ACCNLaunch pic.twitter.com/MUEH00i7ws
Check out @jordancornette and @kelseyriggs' Top Moments for ACC teams 👏— ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 23, 2019
What's your favorite? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dudYlxYm6R
