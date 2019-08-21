News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 07:16:58 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 21

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor


Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 20.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Devin Leary brings consistent approach to QB battle

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Former Pack QB Garrett Leatham makes his predictions

• The Wolfpacker — Preseason watch: Three predictions

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman ready to play in football games that matter

• Technician — South Carolina could be difficult opener for Pack women’s soccer

• GoPack.com — King named to TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Third Team

• GoPack.com — Beyond the game plan: Kurt Roper

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}