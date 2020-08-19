TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 19

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Fall camp continues and spring high school football
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 25
• The Wolfpacker — Ex-Pack, NFL QB Erik Kramer overcomes depression, off field issues
• The Wolfpacker — Miles Kelly calls NC State offer ‘big time’
• Raleigh News & Observer — As college football dithers, can the ACC basketball season be saved?
• Technician — Men’s cross country adds six new runners for 2020 season
• Technician — Newcomers to women’s cross country for 2020 fall season
• Technician — Commentary: How schools handle COVID crisis may redefine how we see student-athletes
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Nice 🤲🏽, rookie!@ChrisScottJr#HTT pic.twitter.com/AJdj1CuZxm— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 18, 2020
Top Pack target Zyun Reeves https://t.co/8VIFulVLAf— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 19, 2020
BREAKING🛑! Donald Hand, Jr (6’5 2022 Landstown HS/Team Loaded) has just been offered by NC State University!! pic.twitter.com/VRgtX1RkRO— Coach_Frank (@NorfolkKnights) August 19, 2020
I couldn't be any happier to announce that @MitchWatkins23 will lead the @wolfpackclub Major Giving team moving forward. I am confident that he will work tirelessly to provide the best support possible for @PackAthletics and our student-athletes. #GOPACK pic.twitter.com/gMgxqR8yX2— Ben Broussard (@judespop) August 18, 2020
#NBAPlayoffs— SportBall (@SportBallBasket) August 19, 2020
(1) Miami Heat 113 -110 Indiana Pacers (0)
Jimmy Butler 28
Goran Dragic 24+6+5
Bam Adebayo 17+10+6
Malcolm Brogdon 22+10a
TJ Warren 22+8
Justin Holiday 11
Trea Turner RBI single pic.twitter.com/MgPCXY2cLL— OPT (@OnePursuitTakes) August 19, 2020
Question: Why isn’t Andrew Knizner starting more games?— Dan Buffa (@buffa82) August 19, 2020
If Knizner is the future, he needs to start with Yadier Molina out. Not Matt Wieters. Instead, Knizner has 12 at-bats. 12!
Why do the #STLCards waste opportunities?
NC State reports first cluster of COVID-19 cases from an off-campus residence where a gathering/party was held earlier this month.https://t.co/O6wtgLEQ1M— Jessica Banov (@jessicabanov) August 18, 2020
Updated story: According to an email from Mick Kulikowksi, NC State spokesperson, eight members of the fraternity and sorority community tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/OZNdwFf4fN— Technician (@NCSUTechnician) August 18, 2020
Video Of The Day
Former Pack assistant shares his story https://t.co/NQ7pK7A87C— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 19, 2020
