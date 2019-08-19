The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Aug. 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Preseason watch: Five goals for the 2019 campaign
• The Wolfpacker — Preseason watch: Top five position battles to watch
• Winston-Salem Journal — West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson wasn’t going to play play football until his mom made him. She was right.
• Winston-Salem Journal — Winston-Salem Prep’s Zaire Patterson wanted to play basketball for the Phoenix. It turns out he was better suited for football.
• Technician — Wolfpack starts strong with 2-1 exhibition win over Tar Heels
• Technician — Emezie ready to lead his own path, NC State’s WR corps
• Technician — Former Pack standouts continue to shine in NFL preseason
• Technician — Men’s, women’s golf tee off fall season in September
• Technician — Carter-Finley implements beer sales, heat plan for 2019 season
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack earns 2-1 exhibition win at No. 6 UNC
Tweets of the day
Final score from Chapel Hill!— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) August 19, 2019
NC State 2
UNC 1
See you on August 24 for our home exhibition vs. VCU!#GoPack // #90MinuteParty pic.twitter.com/i3yFM0momt
52' GOAL Wolfpack! It's @David_Norris14 who pokes one home following a scramble off a corner!— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) August 19, 2019
1-0 good guys. #GoPack // #90MinuteParty pic.twitter.com/Il0W6htLpy
54' Why not another?! @tygabarra11 draws a foul inside the area and @Davidloera_10 calmly puts away the penalty.— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) August 19, 2019
2-0 Wolfpack. #GoPack // #90MinuteParty pic.twitter.com/ED5vKzZYwT
If u follow me, you know how I felt about #broncos LB Bradley Chubb during the ‘18 daft process. After watching the young man work and speaking to him yesterday, let me tell you this...’19 is going to be “that kind of year” for him. If you don’t respect his game, you will soon...— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 18, 2019
Most impressive Patriots rookies (when considering performance and expectations related to draft position):— Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 18, 2019
1. Jakobi Meyers (looks like a 7-year vet)
2. Chase Winovich (toying with 2nd team OLs)
3. Jarrett Stidham (accuracy and mobility)
4. Joejuan Williams (rapidly improving)
Elite competition getting after it, including 2020 NC State commit @NickFarrar15.#PhenomENC150 pic.twitter.com/0ohcpJFeh0— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) August 17, 2019
In today's FMIA column at @NBCSports, you'll find:— Peter King (@peter_king) August 19, 2019
🎮 Football + Fortnite with Kyler Murray
🎙️ The All-Interview Camp Tour Team
🌭 Gas-station eats with Jerry Jones
👨👧👧 Philip Rivers, father of 10? 11? 12?
👶🏽 Speaking of babies, Antonio Brown too!
🚩https://t.co/JnuJLRAuM3 pic.twitter.com/7PxYB32iHZ
Its that time of the year!— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 15, 2019
The PFF Preseason 2019 All-ACC team! ⬇️👀https://t.co/gOioZQxMq2 pic.twitter.com/pt5ptmVyr4
NC State has another solid offensive line prospect in Joe Sculthorpe. pic.twitter.com/dCMbNvNEMX— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 15, 2019
Nats’ Trea Turner @treavturner shows good sportsmanship in not stealing 3rd base in 7th inning of 16-8 blowout over Brewers. (Red circle ⭕️ shows Brewers infielder nearest 3rd base; White arrow ⬅️ shows Turner’s open path to 3rd base). #Nats #sportsmanship #respect #blowout pic.twitter.com/xOz9AikZC2— Patrick Jones (@PatJonesDC) August 19, 2019
——
